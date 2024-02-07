Students at Week of Welcome Spill the Tea on their clubs

This past Tuesday and Wednesday, Long Beach State hosted Week of Welcome, a semesterly event where students had the chance to familiarize themselves with the different clubs and resources on campus. Here’s what a couple of the clubs had to say about themselves.



Society of Student Illustrators and Animators

“It doesn’t matter if you are an art major or not,” Jo Lin, a third-year illustration major said. “We just want to foster a welcoming and artistic environment where we get to build creativity and connections.”

Learn more about the Society of Student Illustrators and Animators on Instagram, @sosia_csulb.

Marine Biology Student Association

“Anyone who is interested in the ocean and environmental science is welcome to join our club,” Megan Warren, a third-year marine biology major, said. “We really just want to focus on building a community around environmental science and marine biology.”

The club holds beach clean-ups, has guest speakers, visits the marine and shark lab on campus and has weekly meetings.

Learn more about the Marine Biology Student Association on Instagram, @csulb.mbsa.

Thrift Club

Thrift Club hopes to build a community of people who are interested in sustainable and environmentally friendly fashion.

“At our meetings, we mainly have discussions and provide members with information such as places in Long Beach where you can shop and where to find deals,” Samuel Moreno, a second-year kinesiology major said. “We also let our members know about the fast fashion that is happening to help them avoid it and push them towards shopping secondhand.”

“Thrifting is best for you and the environment, and what I love about this club is the way that we get to share ideas and advice with each other to help grow our styles,” Moreno said.

Learn more about Thrift Club on Instagram, @thriftclub_csulb.

Student Dietetic Association

The Student Dietetic Association holds meetings, social events and frequently hosts guest speakers from different fields of nutrition to speak to students who might be interested.

“We’re the only nutrition club on campus,” Jocelyn Liao, a fourth-year nutrition and dietetics major said. “We want to create a community for other nutrition students to get to know each other, so not only do we share resources, but we also hold bonding activities as well.”

Learn more about the Student Dietetic Association on Instagram, @csulb_sda.

Long Beach State Pre-Dental

The Long Beach State Pre-Dental Society is the only pre-dental society on campus. They hold both dental and non-dental volunteer events for students to receive hours, as well as offer other resources for pre-dental students at CSULB.

“One volunteer event that we have coming up is where we will make art kits for non-profit organizations,” Angie Dinh, a third-year molecular cell biology major said.

“We also do social events where we collaborate with other pre-dental societies from other colleges,” Dinh said. “It’s a great way to find resources and build a support system that you can rely on while working towards dental school.”

Learn more about the Pre-Dental Club on Instagram, @csulb_predental.

Music Meditation Club

“In the Music Meditation Club, we do things a little bit differently,” Diana Sanchez, a fifth-year environmental science and policy major said. “We use music or sound vibrations to help with the meditation process. We bring in special instruments, sometimes we practice mantras, all of which are supposed to help you focus.”

“Other than that, we really just care overall about mental health and well-being, so we try to incorporate elements of community, support and philosophy to the club,” Sanchez said. “Sometimes we have therapists come in, once we had a monk and we also hold events where we take people to yoga studios.”

Learn more about the Music Meditation Club on Instagram, @csulbmeditation.