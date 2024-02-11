Super Bowl Fever: What is there to care about?

This Sunday at 3:30 p.m., the 58th annual Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. With repetitive teams set to compete, many fans are questioning if the game is still worth watching.

Within the past four years, the Kansas City Chiefs have played in the Super Bowl. They have won two out of three times, only losing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 31-9. Furthermore, all of their recent Super Bowl appearances have been with their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

In my opinion, Mahomes is the most competitive quarterback that we have seen in a while, possibly since the prime time of Tom Brady. Many believe that if Mahomes and the Chiefs win, they may have just created a dynasty that could win another four championships.

So, when will the Chiefs reign come to an end?

They are an excellent team with an amazing coach. But as a sports enthusiast, I am tired of seeing them play in the Super Bowl. This is because we can already guess the outcome.

Could quarterback Brock Purdy and his team, the San Francisco 49ers, end the expected Chiefs dynasty before it even begins? While I believe that they can, with a young quarterback in his second year, it does raise many questions. One being how he can lead the team to victory with such little experience in the league.

We also see a new variety of Super Bowl commercials every year, usually causing mixed emotions. The most memorable commercial that I’ve seen was a Budweiser commercial called “Puppy Love,” which was released in 2014. You can never go wrong with an animal commercial, especially with puppies.

According to The Hill, the average cost of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial is around $7 million. This number is crazy to think about, especially considering the fact that around 50 to 80 commercials run throughout the games breaks. This means that in the three-hour long NFL game, at least 40 minutes of just commercials will play out.

The last time that there was a halftime show worth watching was in 2022, when Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige performed.

It was worth watching because it was the first time that all of these Rap and R&B legends came together. I don’t think that this act can ever be topped.

For this year’s halftime performance, Usher will be taking the stage. Although the singer is known for his lively performances, only time will tell if his energy can suit the Super Bowl.

Since I enjoy watching sports, I believe that the Super Bowl is worth watching.

If football, halftime shows or commercials aren’t appealing to you though, then you might as well skip the Super Bowl this year. Ultimately, it’s a matter of personal preference.