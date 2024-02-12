Is asking someone to be your valentine overrated?

Modern-day romance often lacks genuineness as the passion for holidays such as Valentine’s Day is diminishing.

Some people feel there is no need for a whole day dedicated to love and romance because they can show their love daily. I believe that’s what makes a holiday such as Valentine’s Day so special; it is unlike any other day.

Valentine’s Day is a holiday that has been celebrated in many countries around the world since the 14th century.

Leading up to the holiday, people often shop, celebrate and start the season of love by asking their loved ones to be their “valentine,” inspired by Saint Valentine.

Asking someone to be your valentine benefits both parties as a sweet, simple and innocent way to show their adoration. Who wouldn’t appreciate a heart-shaped box of candy with a note asking “Will you be my valentine?”

The nihilistic and depressed version of me in high school thought that Valentine’s Day was obnoxious and just another day for corporations to profit off of those who are dumb and in love.

Candy grams felt like another way to call out just how single we felt. In the weeks leading up to the holiday, I could not seem to understand the whispers and flirtatious looks throughout the school hallways.

“Why was everybody freaking out?” I said to myself. “It is just another day.”

Today though, I find February 14th so human because love is what connects people. Why not devote a day to writing cheesy love notes and spoiling your loved ones? It is sweet to keep small gestures like these alive.

You can get your significant other flowers or make dinner reservations any night. There is something special about having one designated night a year where you and another person can commit some nice, wholesome romance.

“It’s a way to ask someone out on a date on not just any day, but the holiday of love,” biochemistry major Melody Rodriguez said. “It’s a tradition we grew up with and I don’t think that it’s cheesy to expect special treatment on that day!”

Of course, nobody needs a valentine to have a nice Valentine’s Day, but it sure can be sweet when you do!