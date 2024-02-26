Students spill the tea on dorm life at CSULB

Long Beach State University offers three different dorm communities for students to live in: Parkside, Hillside and Beachside, which is off campus about 1.5 miles away.

Here is what students living in the various dormitories had to say about their experiences so far.

Paige Cruz, first-year business marketing student, appreciates how convenient it can be to live on campus.

“I love the proximity of the dorms to the campus because I am able to walk to all of my classes,” Cruz said. “I also think that it’s nice because I can easily meet up with my friends. When you live in the dorms, some of your closest friends could live right next to you or even down the hall.”

Ameen Timani, a second-year mechanical engineering major, has lived in two different dormitories on CSULB’s campus, Parkside North and Hillside.

“Last year when I lived in Parkside North, the building was really nice and modern,” Timani said. “The only thing is that it was super far away from everything.”

“I like that Hillside is a relatively shorter distance to things, especially if you are going anywhere on lower campus,” Timani said.

Krish Malhotra, a third-year finance major, likes living in the dorms because it grants him the opportunity to connect with people and build lasting relationships with other students.

“I definitely enjoy living in the dorms because it gives me the chance to meet new people,” Malhotra said. “I have met a few really great people.”

On the other hand, Faith Pacillas, a first-year liberal studies major, has appreciated her dorm experience mainly because of the fact that she already knew her roommate.

“I like living in the dorms because I get to room with my best friend since sixth grade,” Pacillas said.

Besides that, Pacillas also shared how she likes that Hillside has both a kitchen and common area for students to spend time in.

Merton Morgan, a third-year construction management major, loves pretty much every aspect of the dorm experience.

“I like everything about the dorms,” Morgan said. “Living in them is pretty fun, especially because the community is nice and it’s cool to make new friends.”