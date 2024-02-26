Touchdown or tinfoil hats?

Conspiracy theories surrounding the authenticity of the National Football League have reached new heights with viral TikTok videos and posts on X, formally known as Twitter, propagating baseless claims of scripting within the league.

Some NFL fans believe the Kansas City Chiefs did not deserve to become this year’s Super Bowl champions.

It seems that when in doubt, we love to blame things on women, specifically Taylor Swift. Since her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started in 2023, she has attended a total of 13 games, including the Super Bowl.

People were quick to assume that the relationship was faked for publicity to get the Chiefs further ahead in the NFL playoffs.

Leading up to the Super Bowl on Jan. 11, NFL viewers were quick to share their hate regarding Swift’s frequent appearances on their screens.

While Swift’s presence has boosted views for football games, analysis has proven that she has only appeared for an average of 35 seconds during the three-hour game broadcasts. That half-minute per game was enough to spark NFL fanatics to detest Swift for supporting her boyfriend.

People seem to love calling a game rigged just because their favorite team lost. Instead of accepting that another team played better, they’re now spawning conspiracy theories about outside influences controlling the NFL.

She is being unfairly targeted and blamed for outcomes beyond her control. It seems that the monologue that actress America Ferrera delivers in “Barbie” still stands true.

“It is literally impossible to be a woman. […] And it turns out in fact that not only are you doing everything wrong, but also everything is your fault,” she said during the “Barbie” movie.

Taylor Swift’s presence at NFL games has become a broader issue involving sexism within sports communities, as evidenced by the backlash and derogatory remarks directed towards her.

Women are often subjected to unfair scrutiny in the sports world. The resistance to Swift’s visibility promotes a culture of exclusion and ridicule for women.

The desire among some male fans to gatekeep the sports domain was made evident through her. Whether it’s dismissing Swift as a distraction or mocking her fanbase, these actions reflect a deeper resistance to sharing the spotlight with women.

Some male fans cling to outdated notions of masculinity, viewing any deviation from the status quo as a threat to their perceived ownership of sports culture. This gatekeeping behavior not only alienates female fans but also perpetuates a toxic environment and culture.

In addition, the high-profile relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has sparked increased speculations of political interference. Kelce’s advocacy for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines and Swift’s 2020 endorsement of President Biden have made them targets of right-wing politics.

By their accounts, the Chiefs needed to keep winning because President Biden set up Swift and Kelce in a fake romance to garner publicity. In turn, they could use their platforms to further the democratic cause and President Biden’s re-election campaign.

Apparently, the chances that two famous, rich and good-looking people have decided to date of their own volition and are supportive of each other’s professions are simply too unrealistic.

It’s crucial to emphasize that there is no credible evidence to support these outlandish claims. While debatable calls may occasionally arise in NFL games, attributing them to a grand conspiracy are actions of individuals exhibiting irrationality and a lack of coherence.

In reality, the notion of fixing NFL games on a large scale is implausible and unsupported by facts. Even President Biden has joined in the laughable conversation with a recent TikTok ahead of the Super Bowl.

The interviewer asks if he was “Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl,” to which President Biden said, “I’d get in trouble if I told you.”

The conspiracy theories surrounding the authenticity of the Kansas City Chiefs’ victories and Taylor Swift’s supposed influence reflect a troubling pattern of scapegoating and sexism within sports culture.

Taylor Swift’s mere presence at games being this heavily criticized demonstrates how women are often subjected to unwarranted scrutiny and blame in male-dominated spaces.

Moreover, the baseless accusations of political interference only serve to highlight the irrationality behind these theories. Ultimately, it’s essential to base our judgments on facts rather than speculation.

Let’s focus on enjoying the game for what it is without surrendering to unfounded paranoia.