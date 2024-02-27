Kendrick Lamar, a modern icon of Black history

“Alls my life I has to fight, n***a” are the opening lyrics to a song entitled “Alright,” which has served as an unofficial anthem for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The artist of that song, Kendrick Lamar, is someone who has acted as an inspiration for both myself and many others, as he has become considered a modern icon in Black history.

Lamar was born in Compton, California. In fact, his childhood home is a 10 minute walk from mine.

A lot of the music that he has made relates to me on a level that I don’t have with any other artist. It talks about his experiences as a Black man, faith, upbringing and struggles with identity.

These are all things that I relate to, but seeing and listening to someone who has similar experiences to me be able to make it by doing something that he loves is truly inspiring. It shows me I can do anything and that I am not alone.

One thing that I truly admire about Lamar is his dedication and unwavering commitment to his craft. In an era where commercialism reigns supreme, he has never strayed away from making vulnerable and thought provoking art that still feels true to himself.

An example of this is his third studio album entitled “To Pimp A Butterfly.” In my opinion, this is the album that made Lamar an icon. It tackles complex topics like race and inequality, yet still highlights African American culture and provides hope and resilience.

While there are plenty of “woke” and “conscious” artists, this was an album that truly impacted mainstream music as certain songs served as a rallying cry for Black people.

Following the iconic “To Pimp A Butterfly” came “DAMN,” which was released in 2017. The 14 track album won multiple awards and accolades, including the prestigious Pulitzer Prize. It is the first and only hip hop album to ever win that award.

Although successful in the studio and on the charts, his impact extends further outside of music.

In 2016, Lamar sat in the oval office and met with the Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, to discuss inner city problems and help the youth.

He has donated thousands of dollars to help schools in the Compton Unified School District, hosted Christmas toy drives with his former record label Top Dawg Entertainment, and has been honored with a key to the city of Compton.

Some songs by Lamar that I recommend are “The Blacker the Berry,” “HiiiPower,” “XXX,” “FEEL,” “The Heart Part 5,” “u,” “Backseat Freestyle” and “Compton.”

These songs truly give you a different mix of his discography. Whether it’s him being politically charged, creating an upbeat banger or being vulnerable as an artist, it’s still great art. I highly recommend you give them a listen.

Hip hop is a genre synonymous with Black culture that has spanned for over 50 years. Over this span of time there have been a multitude of amazing and inspiring artists to emerge, but in my opinion, the greatest to ever do it is Kendrick Lamar.