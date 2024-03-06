Editor’s Note

2/28/2024 - Students and organizations such as La F.U.E.R.Z.A marched across campus together in protest of the tuition increases. The march began at Brotman Hall and continued around the entire campus until arriving back at Brotman Hall. Photo credit: Marlon Villa
In this issue, we’re exploring multiple resources on campus, highlighting a few leaders at Long Beach State and recapping the recent tuition protest. We also have multiple opinion pieces on current events and sports stories highlighting LBSU Athletics.

With a heavy focus on news and campus resources, this edition of the Daily Forty-Niner aims to keep students and faculty informed on all things CSULB. From stories about new coaches welcomed at CSULB, to President Jane Close Conoley’s decade-long career on campus and recent citations and more, this issue has something for everyone.

This issue features multiple long-form news pieces. It is our hope that students and faculty will be more informed on campus occurrences after reading our content. It has always been a goal of the Daily Forty-Niner team to keep our readers up-to-date on CSULB, as this is an ever-changing campus and there is always something new to learn.

Please enjoy this edition of the Daily Forty-Niner! Students interested in pitching stories, contributing opinion pieces or submitting CSULB relevant news tips can email me directly at [email protected] so we can further discuss ideas.

