Study abroad to inspire your education

Many students consider leaving their native home and studying abroad, but only a few make the leap and seize the opportunity.

Although the amount of students who study abroad has bounced back close to pre-pandemic numbers, according to NAFSA, the amount of students who study internationally still only represents one percent of all U.S. college students.

Long Beach State’s Study Abroad Program offers a variety of options to encourage students to study abroad. The experiences offered vary in length and location.

Students have the choice to study in continents like Europe, South America, South Africa, Asia and Australia. They can go for a single semester, a school calendar year and even during the winter and summer breaks.

Despite the university offering plenty of resources to accommodate those who wish to study abroad, such as financial aid, scholarships and internships, most students don’t take advantage of the opportunity.

This could be for many reasons, including fear of uncertainty, language barriers and a different environment.

As an international student living in the United States, I share similar experiences with students who study abroad.

Before moving to the U.S. from Argentina, I struggled to communicate with native English speakers. I was nervous that once I moved here, it would be tough to adapt.

After four years, I have multiple American friends and only communicate with them in English. Living in California allows me to practice my English while also keeping my Spanish.

Any change of environment will have its differences from your original home. With an open mind and a good attitude, the community just might embrace you as one of their own, regardless of where you came from.



Remi Henry, a computer science major from France who left to study at CSULB for a year, explained that living abroad has helped him discover a new culture, practice his English and meet lifelong friends to make unforgettable memories.

“Studying abroad has been the best opportunity of my life and I’m so glad to have taken it,” Henry said.

Living abroad has shown me how to be adaptable and resilient in any environment. Students who participate in studying abroad are receiving a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to immerse themselves in a new community.

Studying abroad allows students to expand their perspectives and fulfill personal goals while also receiving academic opportunities that could lead to career advantages in the future.

If you’re considering applying to study abroad, there are multiple different resources that CSULB has to offer to accommodate any student. You will have an opportunity to travel, explore, study and most of all, enjoy the country of your choosing.