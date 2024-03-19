Embracing womanhood in the sports world

As a woman deeply immersed in the world of sports, my journey resembles the challenges that women typically deal with in the sports world.

My affinity with sports started at the tender age of four when my father enrolled me in the American Youth Soccer Organization, marking the start of a lifelong passion.

Beyond the physical competition, my love for sports transcended boundaries, fostering bonds with teammates who remain cherished companions on my life’s journey.

What makes my connection to womanhood in sports truly profound is the appreciation and sense of sisterhood between us. Through shared experiences of struggle and victory, we forge a bond that extends far beyond the confines of the game, offering support in times of need.

However, my journey has had its share of hurdles. During my freshman year of high school, a devastating ACL injury prematurely ended my soccer career.

This disappointment led to a new chapter though, that being sports writing.

Yet, as I began to share my insights and analyses on sports, I encountered skepticism and doubt, primarily from male voices questioning my credibility and understanding of the game.

Despite these challenges, I persevered and drew strength from mentors like my father. He has helped me navigate the intricacies of sports journalism and block out the noise of unwarranted criticism.

Now, I can tell others that I have interviewed athletes such as New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas, Long Beach State women’s basketball head coach Amy Wright and Long Beach State men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Anderson.

Through my writing, I have discovered a platform to amplify the voices of women in sports, forge connections with like-minded individuals through social media groups and exchange ideas on how to elevate our craft.

Platforms like “SportsGirlsClub” provide a space for women to share their perspectives on sports enjoyably. Through creative graphics and trending topics, they aim to celebrate women’s involvement in sports by crafting content like “Which player matches the vibe of this Taylor Swift song?”

These interactions allow me to further understand the challenges that women face within the sports world and inspire me to strive for greater inclusivity and representation because of it.

While the world of sports has historically been dominated by men, the strides that we, as women, are making are indicative of a shift towards a more equitable and inclusive landscape.

With each challenge penned and each barrier broken, we inch closer to realizing a future where gender ceases to be a barrier to success in sports journalism.

In the end, my journey as a woman in sports is not just about overcoming obstacles, but also about rewriting the narrative one challenge at a time and paving the way for future generations of women to thrive in the sporting world.