Looking after Mother Nature

The older generations have taught us a lot, but how to take a good care of the planet is not one of them.

Earth is such a beautiful and rich planet that has so much to offer not only for humans, but many other animals and living beings. However, it can all disappear if we don’t stop taking our ecosystem for granted.

I strongly believe that if we don’t start taking better care of the environment now, both us and our future generations will suffer the consequences.

Here are five things that you can start doing to help take care of Mother Nature.

1. Avoid fast fashion

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, the fast fashion industry is responsible for as much as 10% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

With that being said, it is extremely important to research the stores that we choose to buy from, invest in higher quality, longer lasting clothes and buy from thrift stores.

By adapting our consumer habits, we can help reduce global warming and the annual carbon footprint.

2. Choose more eco-friendly approaches

It is important to make environmentally conscious choices beyond just our clothing.

There are many stores out there that aim to follow a more eco-friendly approach by reducing their usage of plastic and investing into reusable and recyclable packaging.

To find eco-friendly businesses near you, you simply have to do your research; visit websites, read articles, talk to your friends and use social media

3. Be aware of what you are eating

According to Our World in Data, around 25% to 30% of global emissions come from our food system.

We can reduce this number simply by supporting local farms, switching our industrialized snacks for fruits, cooking at home and trying to reduce our consumption of red meat.

Eating mindfully is a great way to help out the environment. Besides just going vegan or vegetarian, programming your meals beforehand can be beneficial when looking for ways to reduce our contributions to emissions.

4. Spend time outside

We need nature just as much as nature needs us. By spending more time outside, both our mental and physical health can experience major benefits.

Some benefits include increased positive emotions, better sleep, decreased anxiety and improved mindfulness.

Not only would you be benefiting yourself mentally by going outside, but this change of habits can also help you to save energy, as you would be using less lights and electronics at home.

Energy consumption is one of the biggest causes of the global warning, it is responsible for more than three-quarters of the total global greenhouse gas emissions.

5. Change up your transportation

As stated by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, “Greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from transportation account for about 29% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, making it the largest contributor of U.S. GHG emissions.”

In order to reduce our contributions to these greenhouse gas emissions, try to change up the way you get around.

Try to walk and bike more. By doing so, you can diminish the pollution produced by your car annually. It can also be fun to explore the community around you and be closer to the places you enjoy.

If you need to take a car, consider carpooling with a friend or colleague!

Celebrating Earth can be great, but taking care of it is even better. We have been selfish for too long and taken too much away from our planet. It’s time to stop this cycle and make a change.