Joel Murray set to enter NBA Draft

Just a week after LBSU men’s basketball season came to an end, junior guard Joel Murray announced via Twitter he will forgo his senior year at The Beach and declare for the NBA draft.

Murray just finished his junior year at Long Beach State and was announced as a first-team all-Big West candidate.

This past season, Murray led the conference in field goals (193), free throws (139), and averaged 16.7 points per game. His highest scoring game this year came early on in the season, where he scored a total of 30 points against the UCLA Bruins.

Murray is a recent transfer student at LBSU and he originally played Division ll basketball at West Texas A&M University.

Often criticized for being considered “too small” Murray transferred to LBSU because he wanted to prove his doubters wrong, that he does belong in basketball and that he can play at the highest level possible.

Murray made the announcement via Twitter with an image that said “It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to play at the highest level.”

Whether Murray signs a contract following the NBA draft or doesn’t, he will remain eligible to play in the 2022-2023 season.

If drafted, Murray will be the 20th player from LBSU to be selected in the NBA draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to be held in Brooklyn N.Y. at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, June 22.