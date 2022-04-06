Acura Grand Prix returns to Long Beach

The Acura Grand Prix is set to happen at the Long Beach Convention Center this weekend from Friday, April 8 to Sunday, April 10 where multiple racing series will be competing on the city’s streets.

The three-day weekend event is expected to have over 180,000 fans in attendance and road closures throughout Downtown Long Beach streets such as Shoreline Drive, Pine Avenue, interior streets of The Pike, Ocean Boulevard, and Alamitos Avenue.

This year’s Grand Prix will be the third race of the season as well as the second street course on the calendar throughout the course of three days.

Friday: The first practice session of the weekend, where drivers get familiar with the track.

Saturday: There is a final practice session before qualifying, which will determine where each car will start the race on Sunday. The fastest drivers from the session will be placed at the front, and the slower drivers at the back.

Sunday: Nearly 33 drivers will race 85 laps or about 167 miles. The first three competitors to cross the finish line are to receive trophies at a podium ceremony.

California’s COVID-19 mask mandate and vaccination requirement were lifted in March 2022 for “mega-events” that are hosted at the Long Beach Convention Center, according to the Grand Prix website.

To learn more about the Long Beach Grand Prix event or to purchase tickets, visit their website.