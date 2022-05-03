Long Beach State to offer busing services for students ahead of Men’s Volleyball final four matchup

LBSU Athletics is offering students the chance to bus to the Men’s Volleyball game this week against the winner of the Pepperdine, UCLA matchup that will take place on Tuesday, May 2.

The cost for students to ride on the bus will only be $5 and they will have the opportunity to attend the Men’s Volleyball game on Thursday, May 5.

The total cost for each bus currently sits at $1500 and they will be able to seat at least 56 students on a bus. Currently, the school has filled up at least one bus and they are looking to add another.

“So I would urge our students to sign up for buses.” Said Fee. ” Hopefully, we can keep filling up buses that would be great. I know the team would love to see their fellow students there cheering them on.”

The school is aware that LA traffic is always an issue, and that certainly not every student has a car. “I would love to figure out how to get more and more buses, I don’t want that to stop students from thinking about going to the game, we’ll get them to the game,” Said Fee. Transportation should not be an issue for students, especially for those willing to follow and support their team on the road.

Those who utilize the buses will have their names recorded through the staff’s rosters to ensure their safety which also includes their whereabouts after the game. Students will be assigned to buses accordingly in order for staff to keep track of the passengers.

“We definitely don’t want to leave somebody behind, so we’ll definitely know who’s there,” says Fee, “If plans change, obviously we would need to know and those folks would need to let us know, but we’ll know who’s on each bus.”

This campus offer is conscious of the difficulty that transportation may bring upon students, and it is vital that students are assisted in any way possible. Supporting your school teams should not be an obstacle for students,

As Fee knows the team would love to see a Long Beach home-court advantage, his priority is to make sure the school is ensuring the safety and convenience for students with this transportation system.