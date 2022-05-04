Meet Alex Nikolov, the Bulgarian freshman sensation

Long Beach State Men’s Volleyball outside hitter, Alex Nikolov, has played a significant role in leading the Beach to success throughout his freshman season.

It’s in the genes

Volleyball has always been a part of Nikolov’s life. Coming from Sofia, Bulgaria, Nikolov started playing volleyball around the age of six or seven. As an amateur, he practiced in the gym with his dad and played on a club team.

Currently, Nikolov and The Beach are in the midst of contending for a National Championship as the team was selected as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament with an automatic bye into the final four.

His father, Vladimir Nikolov, was a professional volleyball player and is one of Nikolov’s greatest inspirations.

“My dad is a huge part of me growing up and choosing to play this sport in the first place,” he said.

Even though his father never pushed him directly to become a volleyball player, it was the only life Nikolov ever knew.

“He’s been playing volleyball for a long time. We would travel with him everywhere, so it was all I ever really saw or knew, but I loved it and decided that I wanted to pursue the same thing,” Nikolov said.

The start of his career

As Nikolov’s commitment to the sport progressed, he began his transition into professional gameplay.

Nikolov’s first national tournament took place in France eight years ago. He described this experience where he finally “started to embrace volleyball as a little more than just a childhood game.”

The 18-year-old has since become a vice-world champion with the U19 Bulgarian national team.

“For us, it was a big deal, especially because we’re a small country. Things like that don’t happen often,” Nikolov said.

After the national tournament, Nikolov was called to play with the U21 age group in the world championships. Once that finished on Oct. 3, he came to the U.S. on Oct. 6 to begin practicing with The Beach in Fall 2021.

Life at The Beach

Nikolov’s recruitment experience was unique compared to typical college athletes. This is partially due to the pre-existing relationship that Nikolov’s father had with Long Beach State men’s volleyball head coach, Alan Knipe.

When Knipe coached the U.S. Olympic Men’s Volleyball team in London, Vladimir was on the Bulgarian team.

“Once we did have the opportunity to talk to Alex, I think we had a good starting spot of a relationship,” Knipe said. “It was more about what Long Beach State could provide for Alex’s future, academically and athletically.”

Upon his arrival at CSULB, there was a transitional period.

“Moving from so far away, by yourself, is hard,” said Nikolov. “You don’t feel at home, you feel alone.”

Nikolov had always lived with a big family. He has two younger siblings, ages five and seven.

“I guess I’m just used to there always being a lot of action and noise, and moving to a dorm room made me feel lonely,” he said.

Mason Briggs, a third-year libero, describes Nikolov as “an asset in himself.”

Physically, at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, Nikolov is a big outside hitter.

“He’s got a great arm, a good block, and has arguably one of the best serves in college volleyball already as a first-year player,” Knipe said. “He helps us in every aspect of the game.”

His international edge

Although he is young, growing up playing volleyball in Europe gave Nikolov a high-level experience.

“He’s certainly not your typical 18-year-old volleyball player,” Knipe said.

Unlike in the U.S., European athletes can play for club teams that are a part of a professional team. These players train year-round, have more advanced competition, and are generally more developed.

“The experiences he had growing up put him in a spot where he felt a lot more comfortable than the stereotypical freshman trying to find his way onto the court in NCAA volleyball,” Knipe said.

As an international player, Nikolov brought his confidence and experience, as well as some new skills and techniques.

“They [international students] bring a little bit of a different brand of volleyball and maybe some things you haven’t seen before,” Briggs said. “It’s the little things like that that have helped me evolve my game and our team’s game as a whole.”

The Beach bonuses

Even though Nikolov has brought some unique assets over to The Beach, this exchange in culture is not a one-way street. He too has noticed a difference in the way that volleyball is played in the U.S. compared to back home.

“At Long Beach, I feel like I’m free to show my imagination playing volleyball,” Nikolov said. “Before coming here, I hadn’t had much experience with all of the fancy plays that we do, but the coaching staff and team have helped push me to feel more comfortable and confident to pull off these creative plays.”

Throughout his debut season, Nikolov made a significant mark at The Beach. He has been named the Big West Conference Freshman of the Week eight times, Offensive Player of the Week twice, and AVCA Player of the Week once. He is also one of three players to have started in all 21 contests.

He was most recently named the Big West Freshman of the Year.

“It feels great to be awarded and noticed for your efforts,” Nikolov said. “I’m super happy to be able to win all of these recognitions, but it is all a product of the work that we put in with all of the guys.”

Both Nikolov and the team’s success is rooted in a strong work ethic. After winning the Big West Regular Season Title as well as the No. 1 seed in the 2022 National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship, the Beach is hungry for another win.

Nikolov is looking forward to his future in collegiate volleyball, but also values getting good grades, as education is something that is very important to him and his family.

Throughout his time at LBSU, he’s ready to “push in both fields, education and volleyball, and see where it goes.” He hopes to graduate with a degree in business.

Nikolov’s motivation and willingness to grow makes him stand out amongst other athletes.