Los Angeles Angels host Long Beach State Night

On Saturday, July 30, the Angels Stadium hosted a college night for Long Beach State University. College night at Angels Stadium has become an annual series of enjoyment for select Southern California universities.

The Beach, along with California State University Fullerton and California State Polytechnic University of Pomona are allocated separate nights for celebration. Each university receives a commemorative collaboration hat between the university and Los Angeles Angels. These hats are limited only to purchasers of the university package and directly aid corresponding university athletics, with designs changing year-to-year.

Tickets sold were available for pickup two weeks prior to the game at the Barrett Athletic Administration building on campus or at the stadium day of the event. Upon entry at the gate, LBSU’s very-own Elbee the shark was available for photos, while a separate tent was handing out collaboration hats

Alexandra Durand, Health science major with a focus in community and school/health education, was one of the recent graduating students of the class of 2022. Durand said she was excited to be there to represent along with fellow alumni and the dirtbags hat collaboration was worth a trip back to Angels Stadium.

Class of 2022 received a unique graduation in light of COVID-19, being held at Angels Stadium instead of the Walter Pyramid. For many LBSU alumni, this event allowed them to return to Anaheim to celebrate their achievements, while other current students were rooting for a Major League Baseball favorite.

The Beach was being represented all around the stadium with attendees in their dirtbags apparel. Head Coach for Long Beach Women’s Volleyball, Tyler Hildebrand, even had the honor of throwing out the first pitch of the game against the Texas Rangers. The section allocated to Long Beach students was closest to the action and in foul ball territory, stretching across sections 100-200 in right field. At only $25 a ticket, and in support of Long Beach State University Athletics, this was a steal of an opportunity for fans far and wide to see a player like Shohei Ohtani at home.

Fans from Long Beach filled every seat in our student section, and all around the viewing deck of the stadium. The two time All-Star and 2021 American League MVP has brought fans new and old back to the Los Angeles Angels. Whether Ohtani’s pitching or up to bat, he receives a loud welcome that carries through the stadium. Ohtani’s return to the plate in the third inning had every fan out of their seats with a home run to center field tying the game. With three points on the board allowing David Fletcher and Andrew Velazquez to score, the Los Angeles Angels carried a winning mentality until the bottom of the 8th inning where a total of five runs were scored.

The final score was 9 for the Los Angeles Angels and 7 for the Texas Rangers. With over 2,000 in attendance representing The Beach, Angels Stadium was the place to be for LBSU alumni and students.

Be sure to catch this opportunity next baseball season to support university athletics, and even coordinate with friends and alumni at California State University of Fullerton and California State Polytechnic University of Pomona to secure the limited edition hats! While Pomona’s college night has already passed, California State University of Fullerton is having their college night September 17, 2022. Check out Long Beach State Athletics Department website below for information on the next college night for summer of 2023.