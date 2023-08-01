Long Beach State announces Bobby Smitheran as Executive Director of Athletics

Smitheran brings over two decades of experience in intercollegiate athletics where he had stints at UC Irvine and at the University of North Texas in various front-office roles prior to his current position at SDSU.

Smitheran will be leaving behind an extensive career at SDSU where he began his tenure in 2008 as the Student-Athlete Services Coordinator before he moved his way up the ladder to being the Executive Director of Athletics for the Aztecs.

Smitheran graduated from the University of New Mexico with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in physical education with a specialization in sports administration where he also played baseball throughout all four years.

Smitheran will be taking the place of former Interim Executive Director of Athletics, Ted Kadowaki, and the many the responsibilities that are being left behind. One of which includes the plans for the Pyramid, which had a leaking problem during the rainy days of last year.

Scott Apel, the vice president and chief financial officer at Cal State Long Beach, announced Smitheran’s arrival on August 1.

“Bobby understands the student-athlete, knowing what it takes for them to both grow individually and win as a team. He brings the experience, track record and vision to move our program forward,” said Apel.

Smitheran brings decades of experience and hopes to continue the academic and athletic excellence that The Beach prides itself on in the coming years.

“Long Beach State University has a rich tradition of academic and athletic excellence and it is my honor and privilege to lead Beach Athletics into the future,” said Smitheran.

The campus and Long Beach community will have the opportunity to meet Smitheran during a press conference, the department will announce the date and time in the coming days.