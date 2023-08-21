First-ever Team Combat League Mega Brawl is a total knockout

The league consists of six teams from six different cities across the US, the two teams to make it to the final of the championship tournament were the NYC Attitude and the Atlanta Attack. This clash would take place at Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California.

The league was co-founded by Ahmed Sheikh who attended the event to watch his promotion conclude its first season ever. Sheikh was very pleased with the event and is beyond happy with how the season went from start to finish.

“We came up with the idea. It had never been done before because boxing never really had any teams or anything,” said Sheikh. “I can’t even believe it, Mega Brawl One is over. I’m looking forward to season two now.”

Each team has fighters from six weight classes: female featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. They compete in 18 three-minute rounds and the team with the higher score on the judges’ scorecard wins.

The event started off with the All-Star Showdown. Where two teams consisting of the best fighters from both coasts went head-to-head. The two teams fought in 18 three-minute rounds to crown the superior all-star team with the East Coast All-Stars coming out on top with a score of 171-170.

The main event saw the two best teams in the league battle it out for the title of champion. The NYC Attitude had beaten the DC Destroyers to get to the final and the Atlanta Attack came out victorious over the Las Vegas Hustle in the semi-final.

After 18 hard-fought rounds, the NYC Attitude came out as the first-ever Mega Brawl champions with a score of 172-165.

To some fighters, this promotion became an opportunity to make a name for themselves to see if they can get signed to bigger promotions. Lightweight fighter Jonibek Khotamov expressed his gratitude for the promotion for the opportunity to compete in the league.

“I really appreciate this thing,” said Khotamov. “Team Combat League has given us the opportunity to compete under the bright lights and for promoters to come to see us and to hand-pick us.”

Barak Bess, who hosts The DAZN Boxing Show, was at the event giving live analysis and expressed his gratitude for the promotion, what it can do for fighters trying to make it as professionals and how the team dynamic makes it greater than boxing.

“It gives them an opportunity to get scouted and they’re getting paid,” said Bess. “It’s fun to see those kids get in that ring at the end and win that championship. And everybody got a belt, even guys who were injured who didn’t fight tonight. That was amazing.”