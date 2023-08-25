Beach Men’s Water Polo: 2023 Season Preview

The Beach are coming off a season where they accumulated a record of 21-9, which was good enough to finish eighth in the season rankings.

The preseason polls have LBSU listed at ninth; but with a stacked in-state schedule that includes eight of the top 11 teams in the 2023 Collegiate Water Polo Association preseason polls, The Beach will have plenty of opportunities to move up in the rankings.

LBSU star attacker Rafael Real Vergara is returning for his senior season and is looking to earn All-American first-team honors for the third year in a row.

Vergara led the team in scoring last year with 73 goals and will hope to continue his dominance in 2023.

Also returning to Long Beach is starting goalie Andrej Bosanac, who led the team in saves and will be a senior leader fighting for a national championship.

The Big West now has six teams and is able to have a conference for water polo, with the addition of Cal State Fullerton’s addition of a Men’s Water Polo team.

LBSU’s conference foes include UC Davis, UC Santa Barabra, UC Irvine, UC San Diego and Cal State Fullerton, who are all ranked in the top 11 of the preseason polls except for Fullerton.

CSULB went 9-3 in their last 13 games and had three notable wins against UCSB and two wins versus UCI.

The Beach holds its season opener at the Triton Invitational in La Jolla where they play against Concordia University Irvine on Sept. 2 at 8:00 a.m.