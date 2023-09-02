Savana Chacon sets school record 29 digs versus Washington

Third-year defensive specialist Savana Chacon breaking the most digs in Long Beach State history with 29, previously held by Nicole Hoff with 27 digs.

Long Beach State however couldn’t overcome the Washington Huskies in a four-set match, losing 3-1 during the late hours of Sept. 1.

“I mean, that’s always fun to look at on the sheet. Sometimes after a loss. It doesn’t always feel like you got that,” Chacon said.

Suffering this loss, she is trying to find ways to improve and set up adjustments going forward to improve her game.

Long Beach State’s head coach Tyler Hildebrand complimented what Chacon said by concluding that The Beach could have played better but was also able to learn for tomorrow’s game.

“The thing about sports is there’s emotion in it and even when you’re not playing your best,” Hildebrand said.

Coach Hildebrand spoke about what that 9-6 run late in the fourth set will do for the match tomorrow.

“Yeah, I think it changes our perception going into tomorrow so that that run was really important that we were able to kind of get in get it get there at the end.”

Third-year opposite hitter Katie Kennedy elaborated on the last set and how things changed for the team when they went on a run.

“I will say late in the last set there, I could kind of feel this shift in energy. Where we started to really believe in ourselves,” she said.

She spoke on what happened in the final stretch, “Little bursts of runs where it started to click a little bit and we all looked at each other and we could feel it but I just don’t think like we could hold it as long as we wanted to with those runs.”

In the moment of being down late in the fourth set, The Beach started coming back behind Chacon scoring six times from the server position which gave The Beach an opportunity to tie, you were able to feel the electricity in the building.

“You just feel a lot of support from all areas all around so it’s a really cool feeling,” Chacon said.

The Beach closes out the homestand on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. against UCLA at the Walter Pyramid for their third game in three nights, just before heading out on the road for their next five games.