LBSU wins 3-2 thriller versus Cal Poly to open up Big West play

Long Beach State returned to the Walter Pyramid Friday night after a successful road trip that had them away from home for almost three weeks. The Beach went 4-1, wrapping up the preseason and looked rather dominant.

“We talked a lot all summer and preseason about how we’re wanting to get stressed, we’re wanting to get challenged. We’ve set up a tough schedule so we could do that, and learn from wins and losses.” Head Coach Tyler Hildebrand said.

LBSU came into Friday’s game riding a three-game win streak, during the stretch they swept two teams, and won the other match in for four sets.

“It was so amazing how we stacked our preseason with such difficult teams because we have learned so much from every single game win or lose. So I think that it is showing right now.” Setter Zayna Meyer said.

They would carry this momentum back home and extend that win streak to four games, needing every last point, as they narrowly were able to come away with a 3-2 victory.

Cal Poly on the other hand came into the game right at the .500 mark and was looking to propel themselves to start conference play. The two teams split their season series last year 1-1 against one another.

The first set had no shortage of action as both teams consistently battled and remained tight with one another. The set featured eight ties and six lead changes, with the biggest lead springing to four. Long Beach State would eventually take the first set by that margin and a score of 25-21.

The second set was no different, with another back-and-forth battle LBSU wasn’t able to create any true separation. Cal Poly continued to counter any run The Beach would go on.

LBSU would drop the second set by a final of 25-22. Outside hitter Natalie Glenn had 6 of her career-high and team-leading 21 kills on the night. She also tied for the team lead in blocks with 4, being physical down around the net on the defensive side.

Hildebrand spoke on the big impact she had on the game, “She had her best serving night, she had one of the biggest plays of the match where she dug a ball, and then Zayna set her, and then she got up and killed the D.”

The third set would be all LBSU as it turned into one of their more dominant so far this season. A huge 9-0 run to get the lead to 18-5, from there on continuing their dominance and winning by a commanding 16-point difference, 25-9.

Long Beach State looked to carry this momentum over into the fourth set but were again met with a strong response by Cal Poly who hung tight till the very end once again.

“Cal Poly’s a great team. There’s a reason they finished in the top three the last five years.” Hildebrand said.

The Beach showed some great resilience themselves fighting till the very end of this set, being on the brink of losing until middle blocker Kate Slack was finally able to put the match point on the board and give the Mustangs a 28-26 set victory.

With the match evened up at two apiece, Long Beach State entered a bit of uncharted territory playing in the fifth set for the first time in the early season campaign.

Cal Poly was able to suck the energy out of the building quickly, jumping out to a 6-1 lead. LBSU responded and was able to chip away at the score, eventually tying the score at 7 after a kill from outside hitter Elise Agi.

LBSU was then able to get their lead up to as much as four, going up 13-9. To no one’s surprise Cal Poly hung in the game, never giving in, until redshirt junior Abby Karich was able to seal the deal with a kill for The Beach and win the set 15-13 and take the match 3-2.

“We work for it and I think we stay together probably the best of any team, we never turn on each other, we always stay together, we hold our huddles, and we come back and communicate. Every single point feels like a team point.” Karich said.

LBSU is back home Saturday night to face off against rival UCSB at 7 P.M. and looks to extend their win streak to five in front of the home crowd and begin 2-0 in Big West play.