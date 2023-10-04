“Eye of the Meyer” – A look at sensational setter Zayna Meyer

When Tyler Hildebrand first arrived at LBSU in 2022 to coach Women’s Volleyball, one particular recruit was eager to become part of Hildebrand’s vision of creating a culture of leadership at The Beach.

The recruit commit within 48 hours of the coach’s announcement, and her name was Zayna Meyer.

Meyer, a redshirt sophomore born and raised in Wheaton, Ill., transferred from Brigham Young University to LBSU last fall. Since her arrival, she has had an immediate impact on the team’s success from the setter position.

“I think what drives me is the desire to reach my fullest potential in volleyball,” Meyer said about her motivation to improve each time she steps foot on the court. “I study international setters because I want to be able to play like them.”

Meyer has always wanted to be a professional athlete and has her eyes set on appearing in the Olympics as well as playing volleyball overseas for the United States Women’s National Team.

“It’s hard because there’s funny things that happen in volleyball, but something that I’ve been working on with our team mentality-wise is making sure that we’re playing our brand of volleyball; win, lose or draw,” Meyer said regarding communication with teammates.

Meyer describes The Beach’s brand of volleyball as a quick and creative offense with a focus on serving and passing. She is also is in charge of setting up the offense, quite literally.

In 2023, Meyer is averaging more than 36 assists, nine digs and two blocks per game with a .326 hitting percentage. Meyer’s versatility and athleticism are on full display each and every set, always playing with high levels of energy and emotion.

Hildebrand describes Meyer as an elite athlete with national team potential at the setter position with her ability to jump, block, defend and make plays at the net.

“Everyone on the team right now has a drive but they don’t show it the same way as Zayna,” said Hildebrand. “When Zayna is at the level she’s at, the team is gravitating towards her and her play.”

Volleyball serves an important role in Meyer’s life as it helps her take care of herself mentally and physically. She mentioned that there is a lot of commitment that goes into maintaining a healthy lifestyle as a student-athlete.

Meyer said she makes sure to spend time away from volleyball to focus on activities that distance herself from the sport. She does so by spending time with her friends; most likely to be seen at Humblemaker in Seal Beach, recovering at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center or focusing on schoolwork for her marketing degree.

“I love how the community supports our athletes and the professors that I’ve had are always very kind when it comes to the sport because they know the mental toll of being an athlete,” Meyer said.

She has since noticed a difference in the two lifestyles of Long Beach and Wheaton. Meyer said her life in Long Beach has been much faster-paced and less family-oriented than life in Illinois. She makes it a priority to reach out to her friends and family back home throughout the season.

For the remainder of the 2023 season, Meyer will be setting the tone for The Beach’s success as they aim for a Big West title and an NCAA tournament appearance.

Her growth on a personal and athletic level hasn’t gone unnoticed by teammates and coaches, solidifying herself as a core leader for The Beach.

“I’m really blown away and inspired by her growth as a person,” Hildebrand said about Meyer’s development and leadership.

“Her ability to understand that life is about more than volleyball, building relationships, learning, growing, being okay with making mistakes and learning from it.”