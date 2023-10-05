DEI committee members reaffirm commitment to inclusion and diversity in sports

The importance of diversity and inclusion in athletics is constantly evolving and Long Beach State has made efforts to promote social cohesion and equitable opportunity for all.

Sports not only promote fairness, but also widen the talent pool by allowing competitors of various racial backgrounds, genders, athletic abilities and socioeconomic statuses, therefore fostering brilliance and creativity.

Many leagues and associations are implementing that change amongst their players, like the MLS, NFL, NBA and WNBA. According to Forbes.com, in order to facilitate league-wide answers to issues of player concern, the NBA has developed social justice, civic engagement and inclusivity initiatives.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee at Cal State Long Beach believes in creating procedures that are inclusive, diverse and have an impact on department personnel. They intend to keep holding motivational departmental training sessions to promote empathy and appreciation for the uniqueness of others.

Long Beach State’s newest Associate Director of Athletics, Bobby Smitheran, is working to diversify sports. As an institution, LBSU welcomes athletes who come from a variety of backgrounds.

“Many of them are first generation, coming from a low socio-economic background, coming from an educationally disadvantaged background and also how they identify as a person,” Smitheran said.

In his capacity as director, he has struggled to ensure that he has a diverse pool of applicants. He wants to guarantee that during the hiring process, everyone will have a chance at a good opportunity, regardless of the conditions.

Therefore, student-athletes won’t believe that the organization’s character will limit their ability as a result.

“There are some differences that are not visible to the eye, so being open-minded and creating an environment where people can express who they are, I think is really creditable,” Smitheran said.

Mike Campbell is entering his tenth year as the head Beach Volleyball Coach. He has been involved in many areas of campus, not only the athletic side with three years total serving in the committee.

“The most important thing is every student-athlete has a special story and we want to make sure that we are focused on that,” Campbell said, “When the athlete’s identities get tangled up and just all they see themselves are as athletes, is when things can get really unhealthy.”

“We are so special to have the diversity in our university and we need to embrace that,” he said.

Athletics mental health case manager, Caitlin Broadwell, provides assistance with trauma, identity development and concerns relating to sports and careers.

“Some of these athletes are a little bit underdeveloped in the areas of having the right tools, so Caitlin has been a great resource for us,” Campbell said.

Roger Kirk, associate athletic director for media and broadcast, says the DEI Committee works with the student athlete advisory committee to support all groups so that their opinions are heard and people feel valued.

“Making sure we have varied voices within the committee itself has been really important and making sure that we are seeing the values of every constituency that we have and work in a mindful manner,” Kirk said.

Recruitment amongst coaches, staff and student athletics is decided by being mindful through the hiring process. Being very purposeful in how they look at a group of resumes ensures that they receive a diverse pool of candidates.

Helping student-athletes find resources is very important as they dedicate so much of their time to their sport. Through coaching education, working with the student athlete advisory committee and with the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), they commit to the long-term success and care of college athletes.

“Athletics can really be a driver of unity in bringing people together, so it is very important that our teams reflect the diversity of our student population,” Smitheran said.