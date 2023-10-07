LBSU women’s basketball head coach Amy Wright opens up about her identity

Amy Wright is one of the biggest trailblazers for women’s basketball, showing that she not only excels with what she did as the basketball coach but what she continues to do in coaching.

Former University of Arkansas basketball star and Indiana native Amy Wright has joined the LBSU athletics staff.

Earlier this year in April, LBSU announced that Wright was hired for the position as the head coach for the women’s basketball team.

Wright grew up in a small rural city in Indiana with a couple of corn fields, farming areas and long empty open roads.

While playing at Arkansas during 1999-2002, she acquired the records for most games played and career assists.

However, coaching was never on Wright’s mind. “I didn’t want to coach, I fought it for a long time. I thought I was going to design shoes for Nike,” Wright said.

Wright’s philosophy for coaching basketball is fun, fast and furious. Also, being a good person and doing the right thing on and off the court.

“Amy has an up-tempo, fast, and exciting style of coaching, brings energy and confidence to the team…as strong off the court as women as we are on the court,” said Junior Guard Savannah Tucker.

Wright said that she loves it in Long Beach and felt a great sense of community, after she got a chance to mix with the women’s volleyball team and the golf team.

Drawing from her own experiences, Wright encourages everyone to embrace their identities, be it in the LGBTQ+ community or any other aspect of their lives, without fear or shame.

“All of us identify ourselves, as ourselves, I identify myself as Amy first,” said Wright as she explained that everyone should be comfortable with themselves.

In a world where LGBTQ+ individuals in sports often face challenges and stereotypes, she decided to live authentically and openly.

Coming out with her sexuality was a pivotal moment in Wright’s life, “I was never really owned up to it until I was about third or fourth year at Texas A&M.”

Wright opened up about herself until she was in her 30s and being able to express herself was a challenge but definitely an experience she’ll never forget.

Her partner of 19 years is her support system, she said that her significant other is someone she loves dearly and respects.

“Amy is intentional and purposeful…she helps me grow as a person and player by consistently pushing me out of my comfort zone while being a supportive figure in my life,” said Sophomore forward Kennan Ka.

As we celebrate Coach Amy Wright’s achievements, her story reminds us of the importance of diversity, inclusion and authenticity in women’s basketball and sports as a whole.

Her legacy serves as a powerful example of how one person’s courage and determination can pave the way for positive change and inspire a new generation of athletes and coaches to be their authentic selves.