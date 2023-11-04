Long Beach State women's volleyball outside hitter Elise Agi has played a role in the team's success so far in the season with her ability to put up points on the offensive end. Photo credit: Marlon Villa
Women’s volleyball sweeps CSUN to extend win streak to seven

Long Beach State swept CSUN 3-0 in another impressive performance as the regular season winds down. The season will be capped off with one more home game and a handful of road games against key conference opponents.

The first of those opponents is CSUN and The Beach handled their business at home against the Matadors.

The Beach had two double-digit scorers with graduate outside hitter Katie Kennedy and junior outside hitter Elise Agi each recording 10 kills.

Sophomore setter Zayna Meyer had another all-around game where she was all over the box score with 29 assists, five digs and three kills.

This game improves The Beach’s record to 11-2 in the Big West Conference and 17-6 overall. With this win, The Beach moved to second place in the conference standings just ahead of Hawai’i and Cal Poly and just under UC Santa Barbara.

To the sound of the beach band playing Crank That by Soulja Boy Long Beach State fans and students showed up to display their enthusiasm throughout the match
The Long Beac State band playing "Crank That" by Soulja Boy had Beach fans and students dancing and singing along to the popular song during the women's volleyball matchup between The Beach and CSUN inside the Walter Pyramid. Photo credit: Marlon Villa

Freshman outside hitter Olivia Narancich made her Beach debut tonight and recorded nine kills on 18 attempts and six digs.

Women’s volleyball head coach Tyler Hildebrand gave Narancich her flowers for the debut and praised how the team supported her in her first game.

“The story of the night is our team rallying around Olivia in her match here at Long Beach State,” Hildebrand said. “There’s a lot of players that you guys don’t even see that play high-level volleyball.”

The Beach will take on UC Riverside at the Pyramid on Saturday, Nov. 4, in their final home game of the regular season. The Beach will play four road games to close out the year and then prepare for the Big Championship tournament hosted at the Walter Pyramid.

