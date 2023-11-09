Career night from Savannah Tucker propels The Beach to a win over Biola

The Beach got their first win of the year as they defeated Biola 82-62 in an all around performance.

The win was in large part thanks to junior guard Savannah Tucker who dropped an efficient career-high 25 points on 10-15 shooting, while also going 4-7 from three-point land.

“My teammates and coaches have confidence in me. I feel like that’s played a big part in how I come and prepare for the games,” Tucker said.

Tonight also marked the beginning of the Amy Wright era in Long Beach with the team earning their first win with Wright under the helm. She said after the game that she felt relieved to earn her first win.

“I thought we did a great job of getting past this hurdle, I don’t know if the players felt my nervousness or anxiety,” Wright said. “It’s the first game, you want to come out and make a statement, you want to have a great first impression, and we’re 1-0, we’re undefeated.”

Coming off a season in which they finished 23-10 overall and 17-3 in conference, LBSU is looking to take another step forward.

The Beach dominated the glass out-rebounding the Eagles 49-28 and they led with 44 points in the paint. A total team effort was on display as all twelve players saw playing time and the Beach supplied 35 points off the bench.

“Not a lot of teams do that, not a lot of teams have that ability. I’m excited to try and get four kids in double figures. I don’t know whose night it’s going to be, I never do, and that’s the fun thing about it,” Wright said.

Though The Beach led from start to finish, the score would not tell the whole story in this 20-point victory as Biola was able to hang around throughout the game.

The Eagles were able to cut the margin to as low as six in the fourth quarter before The Beach would go on a finishing and decisive run to put the game out of reach.

This win would not come without a cost as The Beach suffered a blow midway through the first quarter when sophomore forward Kennan Ka suffered a leg injury and would later be seen on the bench with crutches.

“It’s a wait-and-see situation for us. We want the best for her, so we’re not rushing anything, and we’ll make sure we have a clear diagnosis of whatever it might be,” Wright said.

The Beach will welcome the Nevada Wolfpack into town on Sunday afternoon for a matinee showdown in the Walter Pyramid where they look to build off of this victory.