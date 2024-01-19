1/18/23 - Long Beach, Calif: Junior Long Beach State guard Jadon Jones showed his high-flying ability and had The Walter Pyramid in shock after a quick defensive rebound by AJ George. Jones couldn't miss as he scored 19 points with 100% from the field, his eight field made and four steals are both season-highs. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko
The Beach bounce back in energetic win over Hawai’i

The Beach men’s basketball team gained back their momentum Thursday night behind a strong first half and outlasted Hawai’i in the second half to earn a 79-71 win at the Walter Pyramid.

The eight-point win improved The Beach’s record to 12-7 on the season and 4–3 in the Big West.

Long Beach State came out of the jump locked in with a 3-2 zone and a full-court press against the Hawai’i offense. The Rainbow Warriors struggled to execute their halfcourt offense against the zone, shooting 27% on six-for-23 from three and 32% on 10-for-31 from the field in the first half.

1/18/23 - Long Beach, Calif: Long Beach State guard Marcus Tsohonis picked the ball up from half court as he reads the defense and what play The Beach is running. Tsohonis assisted Jadon Jones with his first dunk as Long Beach State outscored Hawai'i 45-28 in the first half. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

“We’re gonna go as far as our defense takes us,” head coach Dan Monson said. “This team is really gifted and I think they can score against anyone in the country.”

The Beach held senior Hawai’i guard Noel Coleman, who averages 13.4 points per game this season to only six points in 31 minutes.

Long Beach State pulled away toward the latter part of the first half with a 21-point lead, their highest on the night thanks to some exciting sequences from their starting guards that pushed their margin.

1/18/23 - Long Beach, Calif: Long Beach State's Jadon Jones was on fire Thursday night against Hawai'i as he scored back-to-back dunks, this dunk came off a steal by Jones and a lob by senior guard Marcus Tsohonis to take a 34-18 lead. With 4:39 remaining, Hawai'i coach Eran Ganot saw enough and called a 30 second time out. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Junior guard Jadon Jones sparked the momentum with an explosive two-way sequence as he stole the ball that led to a breakaway dunk. Jones secured another steal in the next possession that led to an alley-oop pass from senior guard Marcus Tsohonis.

“I like to think of it as you get rewarded with those kinds of plays by playing defense,” Jones said. “I get excited off plays like that, but it all starts on the defensive end. So that’s what we’re working toward.”

1/18/23 - Long Beach, Calif: The Sandpit held special guests as the Long Beach State Dirtbags showed up to the game Thursday night and made their impact early. They were in shock after guard Jadon Jones had his highlight dunk in the first half and The Walter Pyramid was gushing with excitement after the dunk. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

The two guards combined for 39 points in the win with Tsohonis scoring a team-high 20 points and Jones adding 19 points on a perfect 3-for-3 from three and 8-for-8 from the floor.

Going into the matchup Hawai’i was the Big West’s best-rated defense in points allowed per game at 65.8 points.

The Beach started the second half strong, maintaining a double-digit lead until the final five minutes when a last-chance fighting effort from Hawai’i kept pushing to get it within eight.

The clock was on The Beach’s side as they ran an effective half-court offense that allowed them to run down the clock until the final horn to outlast the Rainbow Warriors.

Long Beach State’s high-efficiency night on offense led to The Beach shooting 75% from deep on 6-for-8 and 56% from the field on 31-of-55 attempts overall.

1/18/23 - Long Beach, Calif: Long Beach State forward Lassina Traore loses the ball for a couple of seconds as he fights for the offensive rebound Thursday at The Walter Pyramid. Traore would score 13 points and six rebounds against Hawai'i. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

Junior forward Lassina Traore and junior forward Aboubacar Traore were the driving force on the glass and inside the paint for The Beach.

Both forwards combined for 14 rebounds with Aboubacar grabbing eight rebounds and scoring 11 points, while Lassina grabbed six rebounds and scored 13 points.

Long Beach State will look to carry its momentum into their next matchup on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. as they face UC Irvine at The Walter Pyramid.

