The Beach kicks off opening duals with sweep over Fresno Pacific

Fresno Pacific came to Rhodes Tennis Center to play spoiler and win the first game of the 2024 season, but The Beach played tough all day.

The relatively sunny Friday began with doubles and The Beach’s chemistry showed quickly against the Sunbirds.

Paulina Franco and Mathilde Tranberg quickly got through their match against Fresno Pacific, setting the tone for The Beach by winning 6-1.

“A scrappy team with Fresno Pacific, but I think we came out [and played] the aggressive kind of tennis that we want to keep on building on,” head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said. “For the first match in the dual match season, I thought we performed really well.”

Rhona Cook and Peppi Ramstedt won 6-3 against Fresno Pacific’s

Nayuma Subba and Yume Ueoku.

“I felt like it was a special time because it was my first last dual match at home so I had some fun,” Cook said. “I felt really good in the court, me and Peppi are working well together and I’m always excited to play with her.”

“I just want to have Rhona have the best last season in doubles and in singles,” Ramstedt said.

The Beach would win the doubles match in 40 minutes and wouldn’t allow Fresno Pacific to score more than three points during those three matches.

Long Beach State would continue their success in singles with Ramstedt winning 6-1 in two sets and Tranberg sweeping 6-0 in both sets, finishing first and second respectively.

“This team is incredibly hard-working, they put in the hours, […] they’re coachable, they are eager to do things,” Hilt-Costello said. “They are definitely a team unit, they are 100% supportive of each other, and together, it’s such a great atmosphere.”

That atmosphere and teamwork showed with The Beach huddling up and cheering on Long Beach State’s Sarah Medik, the last singles match of the afternoon. Medik would not allow the Sunbirds’ Margarita Munoz to get to a third set, winning 6-1 and 6-2 in two sets.

“I think we need just to keep doing what we’re doing,” Hilt-Costello said. “Their work ethic is so strong and you don’t win championships by taking days off and these girls don’t take days off.”

The Beach will be going to UC Riverside on Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. as they look to stay undefeated in the season.