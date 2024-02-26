Jocylyn Vidal: From royal blue to Beach gold

Driving past a park with her family, Long Beach State transfer and senior outfielder Jocylyn Vidal noticed a sign for tee-ball and decided to sign up.

Little did she know that her destiny would lead her to become a standout player on the college stage.

“I’ve played other sports but fell in love with softball so quickly,” Vidal said. “I remember when I first started playing I wanted the coaches to pitch me the ball and not hit it from the tee.”

This would ignite a flame in her and looking back, she couldn’t imagine it would drive her to play softball from that moment forward.

She initially embarked on her college career at San Jose State and showcased her abilities on the college stage. She posted a career .259 batting average and hit six home runs with the Spartans.

Vidal learned so much from their program and will forever be grateful for her experience there. However, fate intervened again, leading her back to her Southern California roots as she transferred to LBSU.

“I had a great four years at San Jose, but for my fifth year playing I knew it was time for me to come back home,” Vidal said.

Her versatility on the field, coupled with her determination, has propelled the team to new heights. Whether she’s delivering clutch hits, making stellar defensive plays or providing leadership in the dugout, Vidal adds guidance to the team.

“Jocylyn brings a lot of experience, especially offensively with her power which we felt like we needed a little more depth in,” head softball coach Kim Sowder said.

Off the field, Vidal continues to inspire as a role model. Her dedication to her craft serves as a sense of hope for aspiring young athletes, showing them that with hard work and perseverance, you can achieve your dreams.

“In my free time I coach, and as of now my plan after college is to become a batting coach,” Vidal said. “I love when the little girls come back and say ‘Coach Joc, Coach Joc, this great! I did this….’”

As she embarks on her final year at LBSU, the senior outfielder remains focused on leaving a lasting legacy. With each game, she embodies the spirit of determination and resilience, embodying the essence of what it means to be a true competitor.

“The game will give back to you based on how much you give into it, I want to give a big smile and energy to the team,” Vidal said.