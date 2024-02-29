Long Beach State walks it off in the ninth against Wolverines

Junior outfielder Corissa Sweet’s walk-off single lifted the Long Beach State softball team to a win over Michigan 7-6 in their first home game of the season at the LBSU Softball Complex.

The matchup of two teams whose seasons had got off to very different starts as Michigan entered the game at 10-4 and The Beach at 1-13.

Michigan struck first on a triple to deep right field by freshman outfielder Jessica Conway and a throwing error resulted in Conway stealing home to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

Despite it being a home game for The Beach, the stands were awash with Michigan Blue. Chants of “Go Blue” from the Wolverine faithful could be heard throughout the game.

Freshman outfielder Malayna Terrones sent the Long Beach home crowd into an uproar in the bottom of the second when she slugged a two-run home run.

Terrones’ home run bounced off the top of the left field fence to give the Beach a 2-1 lead and was her first in her collegiate career.

“I was down in the count and my team was down in the game and I just knew I couldn’t let that affect me and that my team really needed me,” Terrones said. “I just let all the nerves go and stepped back in the box.”

The Wolverines reclaimed their lead in the fifth with a three-run inning, two courtesy of a monster home run by sophomore third baseman Maddie Erickson that disappeared into the Long Beach night.

After a lead-off walk in the sixth, senior outfielder Sara Olson ripped an RBI double to deep left field and kept The Beach in the game with a 3-4 lead.

Junior infielder Carly Robbins followed with a ground ball single that snuck its way through the right side of the infield to score Olson and tie the game for Long Beach State.

The tie game didn’t last long as Michigan’s Conway hit a two-strike two-out home run off the scoreboard to put Michigan back up by two.

Down 6-4 in the seventh, junior second baseman Jacquelyn Bickar singled to left field with the left fielder misplaying the ball. The Beach with a runner on second base took advantage of the bobble and inched closer to the lead.

A sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh by Sweet tied the game at six, which would be the scored as the game headed into extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth, senior outfielder Lilyanna Martinez went up to the plate aggressively in the bottom of the ninth and slapped a ball to the left side of the infield, running it out for an infield single. She then stole second on the very next pitch to put the walk-off run in scoring position.

“When she [Martinez] got on, that just changed the momentum,” Sweet said. “She’s one of the fastest girls on our team so we knew that if we got a hit she’s going to be scoring.”

A sacrifice bunt from Bickar moved Martinez over and the winning run was just 60 feet away.

Sweet chopped a ball over the head of the Wolverines’ third baseman to drive home the hustling Martinez for the extra-inning walk-off win.

“They continued to compete and didn’t get too high or too low during the game,” head coach Kim Sowder said. “They didn’t get down when they took the lead and we were able to answer right back. I’m really proud of them.”

The Beach next plays Texas A&M on February 29 at Fullerton as part of the Judy Garman Classic.