Dan Monson’s tenure as men’s basketball coach concludes at end of season

After 17 years and 272 wins with the program, Long Beach State athletics has decided to move on from head coach Dan Monson at the end of the season.

The departure comes after The Beach just lost its fifth straight game on Saturday.

Monson has a .500 record in his time at The Beach with 272 wins and 272 losses and at the time of the announcement, Long Beach State is currently 18-14 and 10-10 in conference play.

He will coach the team through the Big West Tournament this week in Nevada where The Beach is the No. 4 seed.

“I want to personally thank Long Beach State for being an awesome place to raise a family and work at a job I loved for 17 years,” Monson said in a statement. “I am proud of what we have accomplished on and off the court, but it is time for a new voice for the program.”

“I wish nothing but the best for a special university and a tremendous group of student-athletes. I am also personally excited for what lies ahead for the Monson family and myself.”

Monson has been regular season champions for four seasons and The Beach were Big West champions while also attending the NCAA tournament in 2011-2012 during his tenure. He has been Big West Coach of the Year four times.

LBSU associate athletic director Roger Kirk stated in his press release that The Beach will begin to look for a new head coach immediately.

“A change in leadership creates an opportunity to re-envision the future of our storied men’s basketball program,” Athletic Director Bobby Smitheran said in a statement. “We are committed to finding the right person for the job – one that can harness the incredible energy of this community, build meaningful connections and elevate this program to the next level.”

This story was updated on March 11, 2024 with Bobby Smitheran’s position.