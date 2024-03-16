LBSU Rugby director Jason Reynolds finds success amid financial odds

Jason Reynolds, formerly the head coach and now the director of Long Beach State Club Rugby, faces the club’s challenges head-on.

Reynolds has demonstrated success within the university’s club rugby program, boasting a track record of several championship wins.

Being an LBSU alumnus and a former club rugby player himself, he possesses knowledge of the club on campus.

His journey with the team has traversed the landscape of collegiate club rugby, often navigating through challenges posed by limited financial resources.

“It’s a struggle this year actually…but President Conoley moving up to the top level, breaking into the top 20, her office gave $10,000 to help us with travel,” Reynolds said.

Despite this, Reynolds is working to secure more funding and support for his team’s endeavors.

Under his coaching and direction, Long Beach State’s rugby program has achieved success with a resume of accomplishments that includes 22 league championships and 31 tournament wins.

Reynolds continues to seek out opportunities to elevate the program to new heights as the new director of the rugby club. He said his long-term goal is in recruitment.

“Coach Jason always made me feel welcome and molded me into the player I am, I’d say he’s done everything he can to make us champions and greater men,” said Sean Anthony, graduate student second-row and flanker.

Although Reynolds has stepped down from his duties as head coach and is now focusing on his role as director, the current head coach Peter Sio, has given him confidence that the club will still have a successful future ahead.

For Reynolds, the measure of success lies not only in championship wins but in the impact he has on his players and the broader rugby community.

His dedication extends beyond the field as he strives to provide his players with opportunities for growth and development both on and off the pitch.

“Every other year we go overseas and play,” Reynolds said.

Through these experiences, Reynolds aims for a club recognition that is to the sport of rugby. He remains steadfast in his commitment to securing the resources necessary for the team’s success.

For collegiate rugby, Reynolds stands as a leader, showing generations of players the ins and outs both on and off the field.

His commitment to the club and his players is shown through the success of Long Beach State Club rugby and the legacy of Reynolds’ coaching and direction.