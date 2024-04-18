12/30/23 - Long Beach, Calif: Former Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson motivates his team after a timeout during The Beach's game against CSUN at the Walter Pyramid where they'd lose 68-84. The Beach parted ways with Monson before the NCAA tournament and Monson recently got a job with the Eastern Washington Eagles as their next men's basketball head coach. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko
Dan Monson returns home to Eastern Washington

by on

Eastern Washington University announced the appointment of Dan Monson as the 20th head men’s basketball coach in program history, marking a significant new chapter for the Eagles and Monson.

After 17 seasons at Long Beach State, Monson was fired before the season finished, leaving many people wondering if he would retire or receive another chance.

“That guy does not deserve that. He’s a great man,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He deserves another job, another opportunity.”

02/29/24 - Long Beach, Calif: Former Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson (right) talked with assistant coaches Myke Scholl and Senque Carey against rival Cal State Fullerton at the Walter Pyramid where The Beach lost to Fullerton 76-71. Monson was recently announced as Eastern Washington men's basketball team. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

A press conference was held Monday for Monson at EWU and jokingly Monson said how during the NCAA press conference, he was working for free and did not have to answer any question he did not want to. Now, he is being paid and will take all the questions the media asks.

“Eastern Washington University is a huge part of Spokane County and our region. It was important for us to identify a head coach who represented this area,” said Tim Collins, associate vice president and director of athletics at Eastern Washington in a press release.

Monson is no stranger to the Washington area; his ties to Spokane County run deep, having previously coached Gonzaga during the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons.

He grew up there and he consistently said he loves to cherish these moments, especially with his parents.

Monson is coined as the coach that kickstarted the consistent success of the Gonzaga men’s basketball program.

“Everybody has made a big deal about coming home but it is a big deal…my dad turned 91 on Thursday and I was able to be here,” Monson said. “A lot of great things at my age that you really cherish.”

Monson said Washington feels like home for him and said his son Maddox Monson is committed to playing for his father at Eastern Washington.

“Between me accepting the job and putting in the family thread that we were to Eastern, within three seconds Maddy (Maddox) said ‘I’m committed,’” Monson said. “I got my first commitment.”

12/30/23 - Long Beach, Calif: Junior forward Aboubacar Traore talked with then Long Beach State head coach Dan Monson at the bench during the CSUN Matadors as they lost 68-84 at the Walter Pyramid. Traore is currently entering the transfer portal and Monson was announced as the next head coach for the Eastern Washington men's basketball team. Photo credit: Samuel Chacko

He said he would not trade the experience and memories he has encountered within the last month for any other job.

Monson affirmed that after he was let go at LBSU, he knew deep down that he would continue his leadership elsewhere and expressed he is too competitive to let any opportunity go.

“Long Beach State was a great situation for me,” Monson said. “It couldn’t have played out any better […] it was meant to be this is where I belong.”

