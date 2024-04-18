Dan Monson returns home to Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington University announced the appointment of Dan Monson as the 20th head men’s basketball coach in program history, marking a significant new chapter for the Eagles and Monson.

After 17 seasons at Long Beach State, Monson was fired before the season finished, leaving many people wondering if he would retire or receive another chance.

“That guy does not deserve that. He’s a great man,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. “He deserves another job, another opportunity.”

A press conference was held Monday for Monson at EWU and jokingly Monson said how during the NCAA press conference, he was working for free and did not have to answer any question he did not want to. Now, he is being paid and will take all the questions the media asks.

“Eastern Washington University is a huge part of Spokane County and our region. It was important for us to identify a head coach who represented this area,” said Tim Collins, associate vice president and director of athletics at Eastern Washington in a press release.

Monson is no stranger to the Washington area; his ties to Spokane County run deep, having previously coached Gonzaga during the 1997-98 and 1998-99 seasons.

He grew up there and he consistently said he loves to cherish these moments, especially with his parents.

Monson is coined as the coach that kickstarted the consistent success of the Gonzaga men’s basketball program.

“Everybody has made a big deal about coming home but it is a big deal…my dad turned 91 on Thursday and I was able to be here,” Monson said. “A lot of great things at my age that you really cherish.”

Monson said Washington feels like home for him and said his son Maddox Monson is committed to playing for his father at Eastern Washington.

“Between me accepting the job and putting in the family thread that we were to Eastern, within three seconds Maddy (Maddox) said ‘I’m committed,’” Monson said. “I got my first commitment.”

He said he would not trade the experience and memories he has encountered within the last month for any other job.

Monson affirmed that after he was let go at LBSU, he knew deep down that he would continue his leadership elsewhere and expressed he is too competitive to let any opportunity go.

“Long Beach State was a great situation for me,” Monson said. “It couldn’t have played out any better […] it was meant to be this is where I belong.”