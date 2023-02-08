Beach cruise up the coast to take on Gauchos

Long Beach State looks to extend their winning streak to eight games as they go on the road to take on the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos.

The Beach heads into a four-game win streak against the Gauchos with its last defeat against the team in February 2020 as LBSU lost 55-47. This will be the first time the teams meet this season.

Head coach Jeff Cammon laid out his plan against UCSB.

“We are sticking to the process and our young ladies continue to grow as the season goes on and trying to gel a lot of younger players with the older players takes time,” Cammon said. “They have done a great job with that and they continue to stay at it and work hard.”

LBSU currently sits first in the Big West Conference with a record of 10-2 in conference play, while UCSB sits third with a 8-3 record.

Both teams finished top of the Big West in the 2005-06 season ending with identical records.

Senior guard Ma’Qhi Berry scored her thousandth point for LBSU in a win over UC Irvine 52-50 on Saturday, Feb. 4. So far this season Berry has an average of 7.4 points per game and leads the team in assists.

Berry has been with the team for her whole college career at LBSU and was scouted by Cammon.

“Ma’Qhi was my first recruit, so it hits a little differently when talking about her,” Cammon said. “I can almost get emotional, she’s been all in from day one you know and she’s everything we want with our young ladies within this program.”

Tori Harris, the leader for LBSU in points with an average of 13.3% dropped a total of 15 points in the win against UC Irvine.

As for the Gauchos, their last game came in a close victory over the California State University, Northridge Matadors 64-61. The leading scorer for the game was UCSB guard Jessica Grant who posted 19 points.

The Beach has had great chemistry throughout the season on and off the court despite the outcome of each game.

“The morale has always been pretty good despite winning or losing and that’s what is great about our culture,” Cammon said. “Ultimately it’s more than just the winning, we want to continue growing as people and individuals, and a team.”