A trivial night of competition at LBSU

Nine teams battled it out Tuesday evening in the University Student Union Sunset Lounge for gift cards to Amazon, AMC and Target at the Beach Pride Trivia Night.

The teams competed in five rounds with eight questions each.

The different categories ranged from Disney movies, 2000’s music quiz, pop culture to “Are you smarter than a college student?” Some questions that the contestants were asked were: where does Mufasa live?, what was the name of the paper company from The Office and what is one of three countries completely within another country.

When Cory Coogan, senior marketing major, found out about the trivia night he said “We came last year so let’s get the team back together,” and contacted Celeste Marquez and Javey Garcia who competed in last year’s tournament where they placed top three.

The competing teams created funny names such as “Eggs,” “Zooey and the 101’s,” and “Approximately Normal.”

Virgilio Manalo, senior information management major from team “Aight, I’m Stupid” said that having a drink at The Nugget Grill and Pub before Trivia Night gave him the competitive edge to beat the other teams and claim second place.

Winning first place was “Nice Pants,” second was “Aight, I’m Stupid” and third was “Yeet-Haw.”

Each member in “Nice Pants” won a $50 gift card to Amazon. The second place team won $25 gift cards to AMC Theaters and the third place team received $15 gift cards to Target.

“We played off the letters A.I.S. from our student organization, Association for Information Systems,” said Jeimy Rodriguez, a sophomore accounting and information systems major and member of “Aight, I’m Stupid.”

Beach Pride Events Program Assistant Karen Jimenez said it was a successful event because nine out of ten teams attended the event which gives her motivation to host the event again next year.

“I love Disney and when he [the MC] mentioned Disney everyone got really happy and excited, so that’s definitely a round we should keep,” Jimenez said.

All participants received free Panda Express and leftovers were offered to students studying in the USU hallways.

Mocktails were also served to wash down the chow mein, orange chicken and broccoli beef.

There will be another trivia tournament at The Nugget on April 25th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. that is Earth Week themed. That event will be hosted by Sustainable Transportation, CSULB Sustainability, Sustain U, Beach Pride Events, Ride CSULB, CSULB SSC and the 49er Shops.