Release the mascots

Pelicans, stingrays and krakens, oh my! The finalists for Long Beach State’s mascot search have been revealed and are available for students, staff and residents of Long Beach to vote on, the school announced Wednesday.

The six mascots chosen from the pool 400 of entrants are largely aquatic, with sharks, stingrays and “The Beach” represented along with the Kraken adding some mythological flair to the selection. Competing with the marine representatives are the pelican and the giraffe.

“Whether it was from a student, alumni, staff or faculty member, or just a fan of Long Beach State, submissions were accepted from everyone,” Associated Student Inc. President Genesis Jara said in a press release.

A community voting period began April 10 and will conclude April 24. Student voting will occur May 6 to 8.

ASI began taking submissions for a new mascot after controversial figure Prospector Pete was removed as the mascot last year.

“This is a unique opportunity…to build awareness of everything this vibrant institution has achieved over the course of the past seven remarkable decades,” Michele Cesca, vice president for University Relations and Development, said in the release.

Once the final voting period has ended, ASI leaders will recommend the final mascot to President Jane Close Conoley, who will announce the new mascot in June.