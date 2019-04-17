ASI President Genesis Jara reflects on her year

She viewed the mascot search as her defining moment as president.

With her tenure as Associated Students Inc. president coming to a close, Genesis Jara reflected on the accomplishments of the organization in the past year during Wednesday’s senate meeting. Jara ran for reelection, but was defeated by her opponent Lizabeth Velasquez earlier this month.

“We are fortunate to be able to provide several types of services that cover a wide range of student needs ranging from cultural representation to basic needs and everything in between,” Jara said during the meeting.

These services include the Student Recreation and Wellness Center and the Mascot Search Committee.

Jara viewed her work on the hunt for a new mascot as her crowning achievement as president.

“I think that the biggest win for students this year that will be remembered for years and years to come will be the disassociation from our former mascot,” Jara said.

The search will replace Prospector Pete, Long Beach State’s longtime mascot who was retired because of students’ reaction to the role prospectors played in the genocide of Native Americans in California.

“It’s really symbolic, the fact that we are a university that prides itself off of inclusivity … The Prospector was not an embodiment of that,” Jara said after the meeting.

She also thanked ASI Vice President Leen Almahdi for the writing of the legislation that would remove Prospector Pete.

Almahdi reflected on her time working with Jara.

“Without her we wouldn’t have been able to get to this point, and accomplish the things that we have.” Almahdi said. “It’s exciting to see what we have in store, we are excited to carry out the goals that we have in the future.”

Another service that Jara is proud of growth in attendance the SRWC and said the facility saw 424,000 visits this year.

Jara will serve as president until the end of the school year. Velasquez will take over as president for the 2019-20 school year. Almahdi will resume her role as vice president and Reyalyn Villegas will serve as the new treasurer.

The next ASI Senate meeting will be Wednesday, April 24 at 3:30 p.m.