Dirtbags walk-off into new territory against CSUN

The joy the Dirtbags exuded as they jubilantly tore at each other’s jerseys after junior catcher Domic Campeau’s walk-off single stood in stark contrast to the somber circumstances of their head coaching situation.

Greg Bergeron and Dan Ricabal’s first game Friday night as co-interim head coaches ended with a 6-5 victory over CSUN (15-19, 3-5 Big West) Friday.

“A lot of guys are going through a lot of emotions right now, we all are, and for the guys to go out and get that win, that was a big deal,” Bergeron said.

The win moves the Dirtbags (6-26, 1-3 Big West) out of last place and into eighth in the Big West Conference.

In the fifth inning, junior Sean Skelly blasted a solo homer off Dirtbags’ sophomore starting pitcher Adam Seminaris for a 3-0 Matador lead. Seminaris has allowed five home runs on the year.

Seminaris allowed baserunners in each of the first four innings. However, he was often able to pitch out of jams throughout the game. He stranded two runners in the third inning with his fifth strikeout.

Seminaris finished with six strikeouts after allowing one earned run on seven hits in five and one third innings.

Long Beach responded when a sacrifice bunt from freshman second baseman Tyler Porter led to a throwing error which scored a run. Freshman shortstop Kaden Hogan hit an RBI infield single leaving two runners in scoring position in a 3-2 game. An intentional walk loaded the bases for junior designated hitter Jacob Hughey. He shot a single into left for his team-leading 17RBIs and a 4-3 Dirtbags lead.

“We didn’t quit, there was no quit in us tonight,” Hughey said.

A wild pitch from senior RHP John Sheaks (1-1) put the tying run in scoring position with nobody out in the top of the ninth. Porter made a diving play to record the second out at first, but the tying run scored.

Shortly after, a single up the middle put Northridge ahead 5-4.

Dirtbags pinch hitter Chase Luttrell singled to lead off the bottom of the ninth. Senior center fielder Brooks Stotler bounced a high chopper down the first base line and it tipped off the first baseman’s glove for a game-tying double.

“We got every single bunt down tonight, we sped them up defensively, and that’s what we need to do,” Bergeron said.

Campeau drove in Stotler with the walk-off hit into right field in the next at bat.

“There’s no better feeling then celebrating with the boys,” Campeau said.

The Dirtbags face CSUN in game two of the series 6 p.m. Saturday at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.