LIVE UPDATES: 2020 election results

Presidential

7:01 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump now has 98 Electoral College votes after being declared the victor in Kansas. He won the state with 51.5% of the vote.

Trump is also still in the lead for the popular vote with 50.1% of the vote.

6:38 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still in the lead with 131 electoral votes. He has been declared the winner of Colorado, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald J. Trump remains stagnant at 92 total Electoral College votes but remains in the lead with the popular vote with 50.1% of the country standing behind him. Biden trails behind at 48.5% of the popular vote.

6:29 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still in the lead with 122 electoral votes. He has been declared the winner of Washington, D.C., according to the Associated Press.

President Donald J. Trump is still trailing behind at 92 Electoral College votes, but remains in the lead with the popular vote at 50%.

6:01 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still in the lead with 119 electoral votes. He has been declared the winner of New Mexico and New York, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald J. Trump has been declared the winner of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Louisiana and Wyoming, bringing him to a total of 92 Electoral College votes.

Trump still leads in the popular vote by over 2%.

5:56 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump now has 72 electoral votes after claiming the win in Indiana with 60.1% of the vote, according to the Associated Press. Only 52% of the votes have been counted.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still in the lead with 85 electoral votes.

Trump still remains in the lead of the popular vote with 50.2% of the vote, leading by under 2%.

5:31 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is still leading against President Donald J. Trump with 85 Electoral College votes compared to Trump’s 61.

According to the Associated Press, Trump has been declared the winner of Arkansas, giving him six more votes.

5:20 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is leading against President Donald J. Trump by 30 Electoral College votes, with 85 compared to Trump’s 55.

According to the Associated Press, Biden has taken Illinois, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Massachusetts.

Trump has been declared the victor of Oklahoma, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia and South Carolina.

The Republican candidate is, however, leading the popular vote by just under 2%.

4:40 p.m.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is leading against President Donald J. Trump by three Electoral College votes.

Biden has been declared the victor of Virginia, propelling him to 16 Electoral College votes. Trump currently holds 13.

The Democratic candidate is also leading in the popular vote by a slim margin of 0.3%.

4:30 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump is leading the polls against opponent former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by 50% according to the Associated Press.

These numbers are based upon early election results from Indiana, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia and Vermont.

Trump has been declared the winner of Kentucky, winning the vote by over 10%. Only 17% of the vote has been reported. He’s also been declared the winner of West Virginia, although Associated Press is shown 0% of the vote being recorded.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is trailing behind at 49.2%. He has been declared winner of Vermont. At this time the Associated Press is showing 4% of the vote being reported.

Biden is currently leading in Georgia, Florida and New Hampshire.

4:00 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump is leading the polls against opponent former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by 56.9% according to the Associated Press.

These numbers are based upon early election results from Indiana, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia and Vermont. Trump has been declared the winner of Kentucky, winning the vote by over 10%. Only 17% of the vote has been reported.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is trailing behind at 40.9%. He has been declared winner of Vermont. At this time the Associated Press is showing 0% of the vote being reported.

3:25 p.m.

President Donald J. Trump is leading the polls against opponent former Vice President Joseph R. Biden by 67.2% according CNN.

These numbers are based upon early election results from Indiana and Kentucky.

Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden is trailing behind at 31.2%.