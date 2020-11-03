Proposition 17 passes, felons on parole now able to vote

Voters approved a measure Tuesday granting people on parole for felony convictions the ability to vote, 59.9 % to 39.9%.

Proposition 17 is a constitutional amendment that would allow individuals on parole for felony convictions to be able to vote in California.

The California Constitution disqualifies felons from voting until their imprisonment and parole are completed.

As of this year, 19 states have allowed individuals convicted of felonies who were on parole to vote.

Of these states, however, Maine and Vermont are the only two states to allow individuals who are imprisoned to vote.