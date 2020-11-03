Proposition 20 fails, crimes categorization to remain unchanged

Voters rejected a measure Tuesday to amend criminal sentencing and supervision laws that were passed between 2011 and 2016, 63.1 % to 36.9 %.

Proposition 20 would have made certain types of crimes like theft and fraud, eligible to be charged as felonies or misdemeanors, be charged as felonies.

The ballot initiative would also establish two additional types of crimes in state code,serial crime and organized retail crime,and charge them under the category of “wobblers” orcrimes chargeable as misdemeanors or felonies.

It would have also required persons convicted of certain misdemeanors that were classified as wobblers or felonies before 2014, to submit DNA samples for state and federal databases.

The ballot initiative was designed to make changes to AB 109, passed in 2011 2011, Proposition 47 passed in 2014 and Proposition 57 passed in 2016, three measures that were each intended to reduce the state’s prison inmate population.