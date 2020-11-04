Proposition 24 passes, allows consumers more personal privacy

Voters approved a measure Tuesday to expand California’s consumer data privacy laws, which includes allowing consumers the option to not share their personal information with direct businesses, 56.1% to 43.9%.

Proposition 24 now requires businesses to refrain from sharing a consumer’s personal information upon the consumer’s request, provide consumers with an opt-out option for sharing personal information used or disclosed for advertising or marketing, obtain permission before collecting data from consumers under the age of 16, obtain permission from a parent or guardian before collecting data from consumers under the age of 13 and correct inaccurate personal information if requested.