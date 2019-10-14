old man running across the finish line
At the finish line near Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach, John O'Doherty, 73, celebrates finishing the Long Beach Marathon with a time of 6 hours and 28 minutes. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
IN PHOTOS: Long Beach Marathon 2019

Running along Clark Ave. towards Pacific Coast Hwy during the jetBlue Long Beach Marathon Sunday, Sandy Urrea (left) and running partner Cynthia Griffith (right) clocked in at 5 hours and 27 minutes for the full marathon. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
Susan Heppner (front) and Todd Alcock (back) jogging the full jetBlue Long Beach marathon in front of the Walter Pyramid on E. Atherton Street near Long Beach State campus. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
A runner in the Long Beach Marathon since 2014, 66 year old Kang Lee finished the full marathon at 6 hours and 28 minutes. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
Various roads were blocked off or rerouted to make way for the Long Beach Marathon. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
On Sunday, various bus stops along the Long Beach Marathon route had out of service posters to warn residents that the buses would not be running. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
Marion Jackson, 77, cooling herself off with water from a Long Beach Marathon water station on E. Atherton Street. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
Raising her hand in victory as she approached the finish line, Rosa Sanchez, 40, finished her first full marathon at the 2019 Long Beach Marathon. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
Shortly after crossing the finish line, John O'Doherty received a medal for completing the 2019 Long Beach Marathon. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner
As the 2019 Long Beach Marathon winded down, runners could be seen resting in the shade and grass near the finish at Rainbow Lagoon Park. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner

