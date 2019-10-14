At the finish line near Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach, John O'Doherty, 73, celebrates finishing the Long Beach Marathon with a time of 6 hours and 28 minutes. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner Arts & Life, Events, Photo Gallery IN PHOTOS: Long Beach Marathon 2019 by Alexandra Apatiga on October 14, 2019 Alexandra Apatiga Author More in Arts & Life: CSULB alumna showcases dress collection at Sanctuary Fashion Week in LA October 14, 2019 The CSULB Color Collection: Christina Grace October 13, 2019 CSULB’s dance department adds variety with ‘Variance’ performance October 12, 2019 TweetShareShareShare Running along Clark Ave. towards Pacific Coast Hwy during the jetBlue Long Beach Marathon Sunday, Sandy Urrea (left) and running partner Cynthia Griffith (right) clocked in at 5 hours and 27 minutes for the full marathon. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner Susan Heppner (front) and Todd Alcock (back) jogging the full jetBlue Long Beach marathon in front of the Walter Pyramid on E. Atherton Street near Long Beach State campus. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner A runner in the Long Beach Marathon since 2014, 66 year old Kang Lee finished the full marathon at 6 hours and 28 minutes. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner Various roads were blocked off or rerouted to make way for the Long Beach Marathon. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner On Sunday, various bus stops along the Long Beach Marathon route had out of service posters to warn residents that the buses would not be running. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner Marion Jackson, 77, cooling herself off with water from a Long Beach Marathon water station on E. Atherton Street. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner Raising her hand in victory as she approached the finish line, Rosa Sanchez, 40, finished her first full marathon at the 2019 Long Beach Marathon. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner At the finish line near Rainbow Lagoon Park in Long Beach, John O'Doherty, 73, celebrates finishing the Long Beach Marathon with a time of 6 hours and 28 minutes. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner Shortly after crossing the finish line, John O'Doherty received a medal for completing the 2019 Long Beach Marathon. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner As the 2019 Long Beach Marathon winded down, runners could be seen resting in the shade and grass near the finish at Rainbow Lagoon Park. Alex Apatiga / Daily Forty-Niner