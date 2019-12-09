The second annual Queen Mary Christmas has docked for the holiday season in Long Beach with festive activities and live entertainment for children and adults on select days until Jan. 1.

“Last year, the [Queen Mary Christmas] was on the ship,” said Jason Harland, events coordinator for The Queen Mary. “With the holiday spirits so bright, we decided to put everything on the outside of the ship and including some things that we had last year still on the ship.”

Enlarge A special dancing nutcrackers performance at Queen Mary Christmas. Joy Rowden / Daily Forty-Niner

Guests can ice skate for $15 on the True North Ice Rink in 45-minute sessions. Reindeer Peak Cabanas are located behind the ice rink and are available for rental for up to 10 people with a reservation.

“I love Christmas a lot…and this is something that we’ve been wanting to do because we heard that it was really fun,” said Gabriella Martinez, a Pasadena City College student. “I love ice skating because it feels like you’re just kinda like walking on water [and] flying…it’s satisfying to be on the ice.”

Enlarge Guests ice skate on the True North Ice Rink at Queen Mary Christmas, which runs until January 1.

Joy Rowden / Daily Forty-Niner

Children can meet and take photos with Santa Claus and hear stories from Mrs. Claus as they sip hot cocoa. Families can also see a short 4-D screening of “The Polar Express.” Inside The Queen Mary’s exhibition hall, guests can personalize stockings, decorate gingerbread houses and take Instagram photos in the Insta-wrap room.

“I’ve been to the past [Queen Mary Christmas] and I feel like this [year is] better,” said Cornia Osorio, a homemaker. “There’s more stuff for kids to do, and with a three-year-old [child], that is a big deal for me. I feel like in past years…it’s been so crowded that we haven’t been able to do much. I like the Insta-Wrap room, where you can go and take pictures with a bunch of little ornaments.”

Enlarge Caricature drawings were available for guests at Queen Mary Christmas.

Joy Rowden / Daily Forty-Niner

There are multiple food and beverage stations that provide ice cream, kettle corn and holiday-themed sweets. Christmas shoppers are in luck as the Queen Mary sells ornaments and gifts.

“Get your money’s worth by doing everything [at the Queen Mary Christmas],” Harland said. “There’s so much stuff that comes with the ticket. Go see all the performances. There’s a lot to do here.”

Enlarge Christmas treats were available for purchase inside and outside of the Queen Mary, offering cookies, hot chocolate, churros and kettle corn.

Joy Rowden / Daily Forty-Niner

While the Queen Mary Express Train makes its rounds, guests can also ride a giant rocking horse and carousel rides. For an extra charge, face painting and caricatures are available.

“If anybody has the opportunity to go up on the ship and see the whole event from up on top of the ship, just look down [and] see how pretty the footprint [of the event is],” Harland said. “I think that if there’s anything that’s going to get you in the holiday spirit out here in Long Beach, it’s looking down and seeing all the lights that [shine] on the Queen Mary Christmas.”

Enlarge Children ride the Queen Mary Express train that goes through all of the outside attractions. Joy Rowden / Daily Forty-Niner

General admission is $29 for adults and $22 for children. VIP tickets are $65 for adults and $59 for children. Date-night packages are $70 and only available online for certain dates. The Queen Mary Christmas will be available until Jan. 1.