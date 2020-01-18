IN PHOTOS: 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

High school marching bands, Long Beach politicians and local activist groups traversed down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue for the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday, Jan. 18.

Vice Mayor Dee Andrews announced that this year’s theme would be “Continuing the Legacy.”

The theme was chosen to highlight the efforts of people who build on Dr. King’s legacy of peace, freedom, and community, according to Dee Andrews

Vaqueros on towering horses, anti-war signs and lowrider cars bouncing with hydraulics were among the various sights attendees witnessed at the annual celebration.

The theme was present during the parade, as several protest groups marched alongside city officials and politicians.

The parade celebration continued at Martin Luther King Jr. Park where parade-goers were met with live entertainment, fo

od and other merchandise.