T-Lilly & Friends promote their senior spectacular comedy and R&B lip sync show at Roscoe's Jazz Lounge during the 32nd Annual martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
Arts & Life, Events, Photo Gallery

IN PHOTOS: 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

High school marching bands, Long Beach politicians and local activist groups traversed down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue for the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday, Jan. 18.

Vice Mayor Dee Andrews announced that this year’s theme would be “Continuing the Legacy.” 

The theme was chosen to highlight the efforts of people who build on Dr. King’s legacy of peace, freedom, and community, according to Dee Andrews

Vaqueros on towering horses, anti-war signs and lowrider cars bouncing with hydraulics were among the various sights attendees witnessed at the annual celebration. 

The theme was present during the parade, as several protest groups marched alongside city officials and politicians. 

The parade celebration continued at Martin Luther King Jr. Park where parade-goers were met with live entertainment, fo

police escort
Police escort head the parade with Mayor Robert Garcia trailing behind in the Long Beach’s Firefighter Museum’s fire engine Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
high school color guard
Members of the Long Beach Polytechnic High School color guard toss flags in the air during the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration, Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
Parade marchers with Youth2Youth hold a sign as they travel down Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue during the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
vendor walks with cotton candy and balloons
A vendor sells inflatable toys and cotton candy along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
Members of the National Council of Negro Women carry their banner and wave to the crowd during the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
A child blows bubbles atop a vintage fire engine during the 32nd Annual martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
A lowrider car bounces down the intersection of Anaheim St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Saturday, Jan 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
Dancers from Cabrillo High School dance at the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration, Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
A cultural dancer burns sage while dancing at the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
A member of the Order of Eastern Star poses for the crowd during the 32nd Annual . Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration, Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner
Miss Majestic Kingdom Beauty Pageant winners sit in the back of a convertible during the 32nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration, Saturday, Jan. 18. Richard Grant/Daily Forty-Niner

od and other merchandise.

