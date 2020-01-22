Spring semester guide to the Carpenter Center

Science. Mexican folk music. Aerial acrobatics.

These are among the several sights, sounds and themes in the performances and shows lined up for the spring semester at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center. This year, the Carpenter Center honed in on student interest when considering this semester’s talent.

“In addition to considering patrons’ favorites and surveying established talent, we look for artists who we feel would appeal to our diverse campus community and artists who might also enhance our students’ curricular learning,” said Megan Kline Crocket, executive director of the Carpenter Center.

The Daily Forty-Niner compiled information about all of the shows and performances for the spring semester in this comprehensive guide.

For the 90s science kids…

“An Evening with Bill Nye The Science Guy”

Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite science guy will make an appearance at the Carpenter Center for a night of humor, intellectual curiosity and science. According to Megan Kline Crockett, executive director of the Carpenter Center, Bill Nye’s April 25 show will be a “discussion of climate change delivered with his trademark enthusiasm, hope and humor.”

In addition to the show, limited tickets are available for dinner and reception with Nye.

An Evening with Bill Nye the Science Guy will be at the Carpenter Center Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $65.

For those feeling a bit nostalgic…

“OH WHAT A NIGHT!: A Musical Tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons”

Sun, Jan. 26, 2020 at 2 p.m.

Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons’ famed falsettos and memorable harmonies will fill the Carpenter Center Jan. 26 for a family-friendly musical revue. “OH WHAT A NIGHT!” will highlight some of the Four Seasons’ most memorable songs accompanied with choreography and humorous banter.

“OH WHAT A NIGHT!” will be at the Carpenter Center Sunday, Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40.

“One Night of Queen”

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at 8 p.m.

The legacy of Freddie Mercury lives on at the Carpenter Center during Gary Mullen & The Works’ “One Night of Queen” performance. Attendees can expect a live concert that recreates the look, sound and energy of Queen.

Some of Queen’s greatest hits such as “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are the Champions” and “Another One Bites the Dust” will rock the walls of the auditorium.

“One Night of Queen” will be at the Carpenter Center Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55.

“The Doo Wop Project”

Sunday, April 19, 2020 at 2 p.m.

The Doo Wop Project celebrates the pioneers of doo-wop in its April 19 performance. From Smokey Robinson to Jason Mraz, the Doo Wop Project will lead audiences through a songbook that tips its hat to doo-wop music. The six-member ensemble features stars of Broadway hits Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical.

The Doo Wop Project will perform at the Carpenter Center Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40.

“Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock”

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2 p.m.

“Live from Laurel Canyon” takes audiences on a journey through the creation of folk rock, performing songs of legendary artists who lived in Laurel Canyon between 1965 and 1975. The celebrated tunes of Carole King, James Taylor and Crosby are among several songs in the program’s mosaic of folk rock music.

“Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock” will be at the Carpenter Center Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $40.

For the thrill seekers…

“Cirque FLIP Fabrique: Blizzard”

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 8 p.m.

The Carpenter Center will be transformed into a winter storm Saturday, Feb. 1 for Cirque FLIP Fabrique’s contemporary circus performance, Blizzard.

Blizzard takes audiences on a whimsical journey through a winter storm as told through acrobatic feats of acrobatics, trampoline, juggling and aerial dance performed by an award-winning troupe.

Hailing from Quebec, Canada, Cirque FLIP Fabrique has held more than 1,000 performances in more than 21 countries and has collaborated among the likes Cirque du Soleil and Cirque Eloize.

“Cirque FLIP Fabrique: Blizzard” will perform at the Carpenter Center, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $40.

“A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham”

Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Award-winning choreographer Kyle Abraham and his dance company A.I.M, formerly Abraham.In.Motion, will feature a repertoire of Abraham’s most highly acclaimed work. The January 25 performance will be A.I.M’s first public Los Angeles-area appearance since 2018.

The dance company, founded by Abraham in 2006, is acclaimed for its technical prowess and fusion of hip-hop and contemporary dance. The program features some of Abraham’s greatest contributions in American Dance such as his 2018 “Show Pony,” a solo piece performed by 2018 Princess Grace Award recipient Marcella Lewis.

“A.I.M by Kyle Abraham” will be at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55.

For the musical lovers…

“Ann Hampton Callaway: The Streisand Songbook”

Wednesday and Thursday, March 11 & March 12, 2020 at 7 p.m.

Singer-songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway paints a loving musical portrait of Barbra Streisand in “The Streisand Songbook” at the Carpenter Center March 11 and 12. Callaway puts a pop and jazz spin on Streisand’s decades-long repertoire.

“The Streisand Songbook” will be at the Carpenter Center March 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45.

If you’re looking for a good laugh…

“An Evening with Anne Lamott”

Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Best-selling author Anne Lamott, best known for humorously addressing subjects related to God, politics and motherhood will speak at the Carpenter Center Saturday, March 14 for a night of wisdom and laughter.

“An Evening with Anne Lamott” will be at the Carpenter Center Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65.

For a night of international experience…

“DRUM TAO 2020”

Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Internationally acclaimed percussion artists DRUM TAO will showcase the ancient art of Japanese taiko drumming in DRUM TAO 2020. The performance blends the Japanese taiko drumming with contemporary costumes, choreography and visuals.

DRUM TAO 2020 will be at the Carpenter Center Saturday, April 18 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.

“Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles with Villalobos Brothers: The Soul of Mexico”

Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 6 p.m.

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, America’s first all-female mariachi ensemble Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles will perform at the Carpenter Center in “The Soul of Mexico.” The Latin Grammy-nominated ensemble will be joined by the Villalobos Brothers for an evening of Mexican folk music.

“The Soul of Mexico” will be at the Carpenter Center Sunday, May 3 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40.

“Ballet Folklórico de Los Angeles with Jarabe Mexicano: Cruzando Fronteras”

Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Acclaimed Mexican folk dance company Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles will take the stage Saturday, May 16 in a burst of graceful choreography and colorful costume for its show, “Cruzando Fronteras.” Accompanying the premiere dance company will be music ensemble Jarabe Mexicano, as both groups take audiences through a journey through Mexican Folk, Tex-Mex music and rock ‘n’ roll classics.

“Cruzando Fronteras” will be at the Carpenter Center Saturday, May 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40.

For more information, visit carpenterarts.org or call the Carpenter Center Ticket Office at 562- 985-7000. Box office hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one hour before all performances.