How this CSULB drag queen went digital amid the coronavirus

Senior Africana studies major Gregory Gasco used to perform six times a week on average as his drag alter ego, Paradisa Lahore. But as bars and clubs closed indefinitely in adherence to state-wide social distancing mandates, many drag artists like Gasco are left without a stage to perform.

But the show must go on. Many independent drag artists turned to the internet, hosting live drag performances on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch. Watch the video to see how the Long Beach State senior created a digital stage for Paradisa Lahore.