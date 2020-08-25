IN PHOTOS: CSULB’s visible and abstract changes across campus

While new changes to be seen around Long Beach State include construction for expansion and renovation projects, the transition to virtual learning since last spring semester has brought a different type of change to campus.

The pathways throughout upper and lower campus remain empty except for a few maintenance workers or locals out on a walk. Buildings like Brotman Hall and the Pyramid Parking structure, which would otherwise be busy as students sought out questions about financial aid or enrollment, are closed.

Still, projects like the Carolyn Campagna Kleefeld Contemporary Art Museum expansion and the construction of Parkside North Housing will continue as faculty and students work from home.