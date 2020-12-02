December’s guide to new music

New music continues to be released as 2020 closes out. For Long Beach State students preparing for the final stretch of the semester, here are a few noteworthy albums coming out this holiday month.

“Nightmare Vacation” – Rico Nasty

Following her 2019 mixtape “Anger Management” with producer Kenny Beats, “Nightmare Vacation” serves as the 23-year-old’s first studio album. She announced its release date and showed the cover art in early November. Prior to the announcement, Rico had already released two singles, “IPHONE” and “Own It,” and has since dropped two more, “OHFR?” and “Don’t Like Me.” One of her most popular songs, “Smack a Bitch,” originally came out in 2018 and is included as a bonus track along with a remix. “Nightmare Vacation” comes out Dec. 4.

“Wonder” – Shawn Mendes

Also set to release on Dec. 4, “Wonder” comes after Mendes had the same word tattooed on his arm in August. He officially announced the album and tracklist on Sept. 30 and released the album’s first single the following day. Mendes also starred in a recent Netflix documentary, “In Wonder,” that allowed fans to get a glimpse at his personal life. His latest single, “Monster,” features Justin Bieber which was performed live at the American Music Awards last month.

“McCartney III” – Paul McCartney

Sir Paul McCartney’s 18th solo album, “McCartney III” is his continuation of the “McCartney” series from 1970. Proclaiming to be made in “Rockdown” during the pandemic, McCartney returns as the one-man band by writing, performing and producing the entire album himself. Currently, the album can be preordered with merchandise on his webstore in four different versions, each tied to a specific color and featuring a bonus track that is unique to each version. Look for “McCartney III” in stores and on streaming services on Dec. 11.

“Take It From A G” – Snoop Dogg

The legendary Long Beach rapper announced his latest project on Instagram in late October with a video of a yellow toy lowrider and a mural of the recent NBA champs, the Los Angeles Lakers. Snoop also included a snippet of the album’s title track, “Take It From A G” and offered praise for the L.A. basketball team. But with no specific release date other than December 2020, fans will have to wait patiently for Uncle Snoop to deliver some new music this Christmas.