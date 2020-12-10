Four upcoming streamable releases to watch during winter break

As the holidays come around and the coronavirus keeps the world indoors, what’s a better way to spend time with your loved ones than bingeing the latest releases? Luckily, Disney+, Netflix and HBO Max are adding some great new movies and shows to their catalog.

Soul

To kick things off, the upcoming and much anticipated “Soul” makes its way to Disney+ on Christmas Day. Starring the talented Jamie Foxx as a middle school music teacher with dreams of performing on stage, “Soul” dives into the lessons of finding meaning in life.

Foxx’s character, Joe Gardener, has his soul separated from his body and must navigate through a realm called The Great Before to return to his body before it dies. Along the way, he has to help another soul, voiced by Tina Fey, find its purpose and show it how great life can be.

“Soul” was first slated for a June 19 release but was pushed back to November, and then into December due to the coronavirus pandemic. But so far, critics have praised the movie. It currently has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and has garnered “universal acclaim” on Metacritic. It’s safe to say that “Soul” is going to be one of Disney’s and Pixar’s best films yet.

WandaVision

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “WandaVision” is finally releasing in January 2021. Serving as part of Marvel’s new “What If …?” series, “WandaVision” takes a look at how Wanda Maximoff, or Scarlet Witch, and Vision would live out normal, suburban lives in numerous decades. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany return as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively.

Of course, in typical Marvel Studios fashion, a lot of information about the show has been kept under wraps. Not much is known other than there will be many situations that prevent the super couple from living out the normal lives they desire. The show will run for six episodes and will be the start of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans will have to wait with anticipation until Jan. 15 to experience “WandaVision.”

Wonder Woman 1984

MCU enthusiasts won’t be the only comic book fanbase getting treated this winter. DC Extended Universe is releasing “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas Day on HBO Max and in theaters. It’s the sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” which was set in World War I, and takes place decades after during the Cold War.

Diana Prince, known by her superhero alias Wonder Woman, returns to face off against new foes and reconnect with her old lover. And just like Marvel, the DCEU has kept many details away from the public. Since the film takes place in the 1980s, expect a lot of bright colors, espionage and possibly some great pop culture references. To make things even better, “Wonder Woman 1984” will be available to stream on Dec. 25 at no extra charge for HBO Max subscribers.

Canvas

For a true feel-good movie, look no further than Netflix’s “Canvas.” The film revolves around a wheelchair-bound grandfather who loses his passion to paint after a major loss. But after years of never picking up a brush, he rediscovers his fondness for art with the help of his family.

The first sneak peek for “Canvas” came out in 2018 from newcomer director Frank Abney. Abney used to animate for Pixar and actually worked on many of Disney and Pixar’s most popular films, including “Frozen,” “The Incredibles 2” and “Soul.” “Canvas” is his first time in the director’s seat, and comes out on Dec. 11.