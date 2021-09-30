Long Beach fashion designers strike a pose for Campus Couture

Colors, textures, and seasons are a few inspirations for the talented Long Beach fashion designers. Sharing their pieces in the Campus Couture 2021 Showcase, these designers put a great deal of passion into what they do to share with the CSULB community.

Campus Couture is a student-run organization that helps provide a platform for fashion designers to share their work. Due to the pandemic, it was decided to have a virtual showcase on Instagram for designers to model their own pieces.

“Traditionally, designers would have the option of choosing a model to showcase their garments but COVID restrictions caused the cancellation of our model call,” Josie Bell, a senior at CSULB and design liaison of Campus Couture, said. “It is not often that we see the designers modeling their own garments.”

Bell came up with the idea of allowing designers to model their own garments to navigate the difficulties of the pandemic. Overall, it was a success and allowed the designers to bring their exact vision to life.

For Bell, she showcased her collection titled “She’s Couture” from her brand Josie Olivia Bell. The inspiration for the collection was the fabric as Bell used four different types: silk, lace, velvet, and knit. The color palette was black and ivory. Bell was very excited to share her designs with the community.

“This was my first collection that I’ve ever shared publicly,” Bell said. “Many know me to be a stylist, when I finally shared my collection that I designed I received so much positive feedback and love.”

(Visit https://www.instagram.com/p/CTn0-KKlQkP/ to see Bell’s designs.)

Other designers, including CSULB alumni and fashion designer Daria Mason, were also happy and grateful to be collaborating with Campus Couture.

“Everyone just had such positive energy which made it easier for me to do my designer interview and really just be in my element,” Mason said. “The photographers also captured my vision perfectly and were amazing at what they do.”

Mason said she found her passion for designing at a young age. Now she has her own brand, DM Collections, and its mission is to empower, uplift, and inspire those who wear the clothes.

“We specialize in high fashion one-off pieces that make our clients stand out,” Mason said. “We value authenticity, quality, and making bold statements through fashion.”

(Visit https://www.instagram.com/p/CRhTO6zM_cR/ to see Mason’s designs.)

Mason was excited for people to see her favorite piece in the collection called Black Daisy. Taking inspiration from purple and yellow daisies, and using tulle and velvet in this collection, Mason said it represents the perceived lightness and flow of Spring and Summer.

This is how Black Daisy came to be, by combining black velvet with lightweight black tulle fabric “for a more breathable look,” she said.

Each designer had different designs in their collections, ranging from simple to extravagant.

“I love going for big sleeves and cinching the waist,” Natalie Campos, CSULB alumni and fashion designer, said. “For my ‘She Believes in Pink’ collection, I was inspired by the color pink because of the power it gives girls.”

For Campos, the color pink symbolizes femininity, playfulness and romance which can be seen come to life in the form of fashion.

For her collection, Dēliciae, Campos said it allows women to enhance their female body, supports femininity and all features.

“I was most excited for people to see my designs and show people what I am capable of,” she said. “I am so proud of my work and really surprised myself with these collections.”

As one of the coordinators for Campus Couture, Campos was pleased to see how everything came together. Bringing their collections to life was a great experience for the designers. It allowed them to share what they want their brands and collections to mean to people.

“I’m just starting out my brand but in the future I want my garments to make people feel good about themselves,” Campos said.

(Visit https://www.instagram.com/p/CT6FT06rrss/ to see Campos’ designs.)